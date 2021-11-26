Ktaka Railway Police gets more people-friendly, vigilant; special task force deployed Close
K'taka Railway Police gets more people-friendly, vigilant; special task force deployed

People-friendly policing is the benchmark every city police commissioner aims to achieve at grassroots level. But seldom do officers make a place in the hearts of the people through their service. A video of a Gujarat Police officer receiving an emotional farewell is a testament to his years of service and living by the motto of Gujarat Police: "Seva, Surakhsha, Shanti."

You might have seen a viral video of a sub-inspector's farewell on social media, which has been getting a lot of praise. In the video, Vishal Patel, PSI (Police Sub Inspector) of Khedbrahma town in Gujarat, can be seen bidding farewell to a huge crowd with folded hands and teary eyes.

The crowd had gathered to say goodbye to the officer and showed him with flower petals. Overwhelmed by the gesture, the PSI can clearly been seen getting emotional. Many people hugged Patel, took his blessing and some were even crying.

Video goes viral, netizens hail officer

The video of the farewell took the internet by storm, with many applauding the officer's connection with the locals. Patel was reportedly instrumental in saving lives during the COVID-19 pandemic. Naturally, it was Patel's years of service that won him accolades.

The video has been viewed over 200,000 times on Twitter. People are hailing the officer's service.

