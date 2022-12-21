In view of the sudden rise in Covid-19 cases across some countries, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has requested Congress leaders to follow the guidelines or adjourn the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Mandaviya on Tuesday wrote to Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. This followed the letters written by some MPs from Rajasthan where they expressed concern over the spread of Covid infection because of non-adherence to the guidelines during the Yatra.

Emphasizing on the adherence to Covid protocols, the health minister said using masks, sanitizers and adopting other precautions was necessary.

"Covid guidelines should be strictly followed in the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' going on in Rajasthan. Masks and sanitizers should be used and it should be ensured that only people vaccinated against Covid take part in this yatra. Passengers should be isolated before and after joining the Yatra", said Mandaviya in the letters addressed to Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Gehlot.

Mandaviya further said in his letters to the two leaders, "If following the Covid-19 protocol is not possible, adjourn the Bharat Jodo Yatra seeing the Public Health Emergency and to save the nation from Covid pandemic."

Meanwhile, Health Minister was also chairing a high-level meeting with the senior officials of his ministry to review the Covid situation in the country.

(With inputs from IANS)