Focus on development, not communal divide: Sandeep Dikshit ahead of Yogi's Delhi rally

Sandeep Dikshit, Congress candidate from the New Delhi Assembly constituency, on Thursday criticised Uttar Pradesh (UP) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his campaign in Delhi ahead of the February 5 Assembly elections, suggesting that he "tries to create a communal rift" in the national Capital.

Yogi Adityanath, BJP's star campaigner, is set to address 14 public meetings across key Assembly constituencies in Delhi starting Thursday, targeting areas with significant voter populations from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Reacting to this, Dikshit told IANS, "It's fine, he is a BJP leader, let him campaign in Delhi. People might remember that in 2020 also these people had given some such statements through which they tried to spoil the communal atmosphere in Delhi, however, it did not deteriorate."

Calling for a shift in focus, Dikshit urged Adityanath to address development issues.

"I urge him to talk about development, talk about the development of Delhi, talk about the issues of Delhi. Yogi should also tell us what the Government of India has done about the deteriorating air quality in Delhi," he said.

Dikshit also questioned the government's efforts regarding the Yamuna River's pollution, stating, "The Delhi government has failed in curbing the pollution of River Yamuna, however, what has the Government of India done in this regard? What works did the DDA carry out? What changes have been brought to the transport and infrastructure of Delhi? We should also get information about this."

Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath's rallies are strategically planned in constituencies like Shahdara, Ghonda, Dwarka, Palam, Rajinder Nagar, Bijwasan, and Patel Nagar, which have significant populations from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

The BJP is expected to target AAP over its National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal's alleged remarks on Purvanchalis and raise issues such as neglect of migrant-dominated areas and the successful organisation of Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj.

All 70 Assembly seats in Delhi will go to the polls on February 5, with vote counting scheduled for February 8.

(With inputs from IAN)