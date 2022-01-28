Like last year, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for FY23 in paperless form at the Parliament on February 1.

The Budget will also be available on a bilingual mobile app after it is tabled in the Parliament to provide easy access to all the stakeholders.

The app will allow complete access to 14 Union Budget documents, including the Budget Speech, Annual Financial Statement, Demand for Grants, and Finance Bill, among others.

Last year, the Union Budget was delivered in a paperless form for the first time. The Union Budget Mobile App was also launched for hassle-free access of Budget documents by the Members of Parliament as well as the general public.

Meanwhile, the Finance Ministry said in a statement that owing to the Covid situation, instead of the customary 'Halwa ceremony', this year sweets were provided to the core staff who are due to undergo 'lock-in' at their workplaces in order to maintain secrecy of the financial document.