The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, February 5 will introduce the Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas, Bill 2020 in the Lok Sabha.

The Bill provides for resolution of disputes indirect tax and was announced by the minister in the Budget for 2020-21.

The List of Business in the Lok Sabha will also see the continuation of the motion thanks on the President's address.

Reservation & employment of SCs, STs

The Committee on the welfare of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) led by MP Tapir Gao will lay on the table the final action taken statement of the government on the recommendations pertaining to the reservation for and employment of SCs and STs in Ordinance Factory Board (OFB) of the Ministry of Defence.

Representation of OBCs in admissions & employment

The Committee on the welfare of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) led by MP Raesh Verma will present its second report on the measures undertaken to secure the representation of OBCs in admissions and employment in Kendriya Vidyalayas/Sainik School/ Rashtriya Military Schools.