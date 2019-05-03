Three people were killed as cyclone Fani battered the Odisha coast on Friday. The deadly tropical cyclone wreaked havoc in several parts of Odisha, especially Puri district. Also, West Bengal is gearing up to tackle the destructive storm.

In three separate incidents, three people were killed as a tree came crashing down on a teenager killing him at a place within Sakhigopal police station area limits in Puri district.

In another incident, flying debris from a concrete structure hit a woman in Nayagarh district when she had gone to fetch water, killing her.

While a 65-year-old woman died in Debendranarayanpur village in Kendrapara district after a suspected heart attack at a cyclone shelter.

Fani, an extremely severe cyclonic storm lashed the Odisha coast Friday morning, uprooting trees, blowing away thatched huts, and disrupting communication links. The Ministry of Home Affairs has operationalised helpline number 1938 for cyclone Fani.

The state government of Odisha has already evacuated over a million people from the coastal areas to camps on higher grounds. Around 14 districts in Odisha are in the path of the Cyclone Fani. People have been moved to safe zones from Gajapati, Ganjam, Khurda, Puri, Naygarh, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal and Keonjhar which are expected to be badly impacted by the storm.