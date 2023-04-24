A FlyDubai aeroplane caught fire over Kathmandu at around 9.30 p.m. on Monday and was preparing for an emergency landing at the Tribhuvan International Airport, officials said.

Tribhuvan International Airport spokesperson Gyanendra Bhul said that the plane was preparing for emergency landing after it caught fire in mid-air. Its left engine has failed but the other next engine is working, he added. Fire fighters, ambulances, and security personnel are in place at the Kathmandu airport for safe landing of the aircraft.

Threat averted

The plane took off from Kathmandu Airport, and is expected to land in Dubai at 00.14 local time, according to a spokesperson.

"Flydubai flight FZ 576 from Kathmandu Airport (KTM) to Dubai International (DXB) experienced a bird strike during takeoff from Kathmandu. After following standard procedure the flight will continue as normal to Dubai and is scheduled to land in DXB at 00:14 local time," the airline spokesperson said in a statement.

According to reports, 150 people were on board, including 50 Nepali passengers.