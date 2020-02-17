Flora Saini is burning up the Internet in 'Gorilla Shorts' new short film 'CHADDI' while raising some interesting questions about female sexual liberation and homophobia in society.

After Gandi Baat, Fraud Saiyaan and Inside Edge, actress Flora Saini is back with another piping hot performance in her latest short film 'Chaddi' streaming now on the Gorilla Shorts YouTube Channel. Chaddi is a new-age take of the bored housewife story where she is trapped in a loveless and sexless marriage with an overbearing husband, played superbly by the acclaimed actor, Nitesh Pandey. Flora's character, interestingly called Mrs Chaddha, faces a major upheaval in her otherwise boring life when a racy men's underwear falls on her balcony. From there starts a saga of fantasising and comic search for the 'Chaddi's' owner which ends in her discovery of some unexpected truths about herself and her own life.

Naturally, Flora Saini burns up the screen with her raw sexuality and erotic appeal, but make no mistake, she's a powerhouse of talent and matches Nitesh's nuanced performance step for step. Together they are both funny, charismatic and share weird chemistry of a couple who are completely out of sync.

The director of the film, Award-winning adman and filmmaker, Ambar Chakravarty says, "Chaddi has a very positive, liberating message packaged in a fun and entertaining short film. The film makes a bold statement about female sexuality and the hypocritical nature of society when it comes to dealing with the issues of female sexual awakening and homophobia in today's day and age. Flora has done a stunning job of portraying the bored and lonely housewife who is not afraid of her sexuality and desires and Nitesh as the overbearing husband is as amazing as ever! The song also adds a funny and insightful dimension to the whole narrative while carrying the film forward."

The film is produced by Addict Studios and has received an immense response since its release on Valentine's Day, garnering more than 4 lakh views in just 3 days. Its already asking a lot of pertinent questions and starting new conversations on social media regarding women's sexuality and homophobia in today's world.

Chaddi, is the second story in Offbeats Season 1, a brand new web series of shorts with independent songs. The series features a slew of heavyweight actors like Rajeev Khandelwal, Namit Das, Smita Jayakar, Bhuvan Arora etc. apart from Nitesh Pandey and Flora Saini, the stars of Chaddi. Singers like Papon, Salim Merchant and Kanika Malhotra bring that extra zing to the stories.