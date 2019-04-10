Flora Saini, who is known for playing the role of a dreaded ghost in Stree, had sent ripples across the industry with her leaked lesbian love-making scene with Anveshi Jain from ALTBalaji's thriller anthology Gandii Baat 2. And now yet again, the actress has grabbed eyeballs with her wild lip-lock with Sudhanshu Pandey in her upcoming short film titled Seasoned With Love.

Directed by Lakshmi R.Iyer, the film tells "a story about a loving wife paying a surprise visit to an unfaithful husband and its after effect." In this short, Sudhanshu plays the unfaithful husband named Arjun, Richa as the loving wife named Malti and Flora plays a girl named Diya.

The teaser of Seasoned With Love was recently shared by Flora on her Instagram account where she was seen playing the other woman in Arjun's life and sharing a couple of intimate scenes with him.

Shooting such love-making scenes become a bit awkward at times for actors but Flora said in a statement that her co-actor and director made her feel quite comfortable with it. She said that shooting the scenes was the demand of the script and feels that she and Sudhanshu have aced it while the director made sure the scenes were aesthetically shot.

Flora also stressed on the fact that viewers should not take the scenes otherwise as they are all actors and just playing their part on the screen which do not resemble to their personal lives.

Watch the teaser here: