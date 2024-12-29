'Flirted for fun with Avinash; Kashish answers Salman Khan rudely; Bhai gets angry says 'Don't be like that with me…'

Bigg Boss 18 is nearing its finale and with each passing day, contestants are leaving no stone unturned to create unnecessary drama and garner headlines inside the house. Last week saw a physical altercation between Kashish and Avinash. The former hurled abuses at him and called him a 'cheapster and womaniser'.

It all started when Rajat and other inmates told Kashish that the love angle between her and Avinash would be good, to this Kashish got angry and she character assassinated Avinash. Netizens called out Kashish for her behaviour, as they noted that it was Kashish who always flirted with Avinash and tried to get close to him, she even drooled over Avinash's body.

Salman Khan during the Weekend Ka War episode called out Kashish for flirting with Avinash trying to create an angle and fighting other inmates.

Salman confronted Kashish Kapoor for flirting with Avinash and accused her of "leading" him. Kashish argued saying that she was not leading Avinash.

Kashish said that she flirted with Avinash just for fun. Kashish claimed that she liked Avinash for his looks but there was nothing beyond that.

After hearing this, Salman lost his calm and slammed Kashish for asking Avinash Mishra "What are you wearing?" Salman asked, "Why would you encourage a conversation like that?" She cited that it was just a normal question.

Salman asked, "You cannot see what he is wearing?" Kashish said that she asked Avinash what he would be wearing later. Salman stated that the statement was very clear "What are you wearing?" Kashish argued with Salman and told him that her statement was "What are you wearing today?"

Salman told her, "That is your way of doing things. Wish you all the best in your life if this is the way you are going."

During the episode, Salman then speaks to Kashish about her 'womaniser' remark on Avinash and goes on to ask for clarification on whether she indeed tried to flirt with him.

Kashish says, "Koi angle nahi tha udhar (There was no angle with which I went ahead)!" Salman adds, "Toh agar koi angle nahi tha, toh ap genuinely flirt kar rahi thi (So if there was no angle then you were genuinely flirting with him)?" Kashish in a rude tone said, "Yes! Aur kyu karungi? Haan (Why else would I do it?).

Kashish angrily said, "Fine." Salman warned her, "Don't be like that with me. I will show you the clip. Bade pyaar se adab se pesh aa raha hu (I'm talking to you nicely and respectfully)." Kashish apologized to him.

As Salman stares at her, she then quickly changes her tone and says, "Sorry! Haan Sir!"

Netizens slammed Kashish for her behaviour and the way she was talking to Bhaijaan.

A fan commented: "Bhai ka expression hii kafi he darane keliye (Bhai's expression is enough to scare)!

Another wrote, "Bhai ka bday tha warna career gya tha iska (It was Bhai's birthday or else her career would be in trouble)!"

"Salman told her on her entry only that here everything is on camera and today she faced it," read another comment.