Flipkart's Big Billion Days, the ninth edition of the annual flagship sale, continues to remain the favourite shopping time of the year for millions, nay over one-billion customers across India. "What did you buy on Flipkart?" became the most common greeting in offices and in friend circles. Unsurprisingly, everyone had something to scratch off their wishlist and there were no reasons not to.

In the run-up to the Big Billion Days, Flipkart recorded a significant milestone of over one billion customer visits during the 8-day-long festival. That's just the tip of the iceberg.

Flipkart witnessed 4 million first-time customers and 35 million app downloads during the much-celebrated sale. During the sale, Flipkart sold 3 sarees and 2 Kurtis every second. As many as 250 shoes, 200 kids' clothing & fashionwear and 7 T-shirts and 4 bottom wear (jeans + trousers) were sold every minute. There were big spenders on Flipkart as well in the premium mobile phone category and smartphones priced above Rs 20,000 made almost 50 percent of the total mobiles sold.

All other categories witnessed significant growth. For instance, groceries witnessed 2.3 times increase in new customers using the platform and the number of cities shopping for groceries more than doubled to almost 1,700 during the sale. Furniture emerged as a fast-growing category with 35 percent increase in customers, while electronic devices witnessed further growth of over 20 percent.

Interestingly, the majority of the customers came from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, which demonstrates a strong adoption of e-commerce across the country. Flipkart reached even the remotest parts of the country such as Khonsa in Arunachal Pradesh and cities like Port Blair, Medinipur, Bankura, Puri and Bhagalpur were in the top 10 Tier-3 from where customers shopped the most. This just goes on to prove the e-commerce adoption and Flipkart's dominance in the field.

Soaring benefit for sellers, artisans, kiranas

If on one hand shoppers benefitted from the steep discounts and offers during the Big Billion Days sale, sellers, artisans and kiranas witnessed unmatched value. Artisans, weavers, women and rural entrepreneurs under the Samarth initiative grew 300 percent on the platform and their revenue grew by 400 percent. Several D2C brands saw 200-300 percent growth in customers, with top categories being Grooming, Food and Nutrition, Lifestyle and Travel.

More than half of Flipkart's sellers witnessed 1.5x increase in their business and the sale marked more than 100 percent increase in crorepati sellers on the platform since the last edition. Similarly, Kirana partners have delivered millions of shipments and are making 10% higher deliveries.

Under the Flipkart Samarth program, number of artisans, weavers and entrepreneurs has grown by 5 times and their revenues have spiked by 400 percent. Flipkart's role in bringing underserved communities, businesses, and entrepreneurs into the mainstream economy is remarkable.

Collectively, the sellers have enjoyed the positive impact of partnering with Flipkart - one that is unparalleled.

"As a homegrown e-commerce marketplace, we understand the aspirations of both our and sellers. We are constantly striving to uplift the entire ecosystem through our tailored offerings and innovations. This Big Billion Days has already fostered immense growth opportunities for our sellers, brands, transport and Kirana delivery partners, with the help of bespoke financial offerings accessible on the platform, better revenue-generating avenues for them, and expanded reach across the nation. In its ninth year now, The Big Billion Days has evolved into an experience that nationwide customers and sellers look forward to, and we will continue to make concerted efforts to create value for the entire ecosystem," Manjari Singhal, Senior Director – Customer, Growth, and Events, Flipkart, said in a statement.

Flipkart overhauls shopping experience for masses

Keeping the masses in mind, Flipkart has over time introduced many changes, which make the shopping experience better and affordable. High-value purchases are made easy with EMIs, as they drove 2x of average order value compared to full payments via credit cards. Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card with the Instant Discount & Unlimited Cashback proposition witnessed 2x increase in overall spending.

The Flipkart App experience has welcomed a new way of shopping online. One in five new customers opted for a vernacular experience while the Brand Mall and Virtual Try saw the adoption of over 22% and 40% respectively. There were more than 55 million visits to the unique 3D AR viewing catalogue across various categories.

This TBBD, over 10 million users played the game Coupon Rain & 2.6 million customers interacted with the game daily. Flipkart's Live Commerce registered more than 4.5 Million visits through 160+ live stream events, while over 5 million customers used Image Search. More than 4 lakh users participated, and over 60 percent of Culture Spark NFTs by eDAO has been claimed in the gamified TBBD NFT Treasure Hunt.

To give a delightful touch to the whole shopping experience, around 10 million personalised video messages in Hindi and English were sent, featuring Alia Bhatt, addressing users by their name and sharing a sneak peek into the best of offers on Fashion & Lifestyle products.