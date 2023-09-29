Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2023 dates are in: Your guide to avail best offers, experience [details]

Flipkart, India's largest homegrown e-commerce marketplace, is gearing up for its highly anticipated annual flagship event, The Big Billion Days (TBBD). As shoppers await the seasonal sale, it is scheduled to run from October 8th to October 15th, with early access for Plus customers commencing on October 7th. This marks the 10th edition of this annual shopping extravaganza, with a promise to bring massive discounts and seamless shopping experience.

TBBD represents a significant milestone in Flipkart's journey, spanning over 15 years. It reflects the transformative impact that Flipkart and its group companies have had on the broader ecosystem. This grand carnival will kickstart India's festive season, bringing together millions of customers, sellers, MSMEs, and Kirana delivery partners across the country onto a single platform. With an unwavering commitment to innovation and value creation, this year's TBBD promises an array of exciting offerings and engaging experiences.

Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO of Flipkart Group, expressed his thoughts on the 10-year milestone of The Big Billion Days, stating, "This year's Big Billion Days holds a special significance, not only for Flipkart but for the entire ecosystem, as we celebrate a decade of this remarkable event. This growth story is a testament to the collective efforts of our expanding seller network, MSMEs, brands, Kirana partners, and the Samarth program, which have created numerous job opportunities and fostered inclusivity within the digital economy. Over the years, India's e-commerce industry has witnessed exponential growth, propelled by the country's expanding digital infrastructure. It gives us immense pride to have played a pivotal role in India's growth story while facilitating digital commerce. The Big Billion Days has evolved into a grand festival that unites millions of people across India, transcending boundaries and backgrounds. It stands as a testament to the power of e-commerce in promoting inclusivity, driving ecosystem growth, generating job opportunities, and delivering value to millions of customers."

Enhancing shopping experience for TBBD

Incorporating path-breaking technology to enhance the shopping experience, Flipkart introduces various features:

'Flippi': This assistant aims to replicate the in-store experience by offering expert guidance and simplifying the shopping process. 'Vibes': This feature enables product discovery, inspiration, and convenient purchasing of showcased products directly from the platform. One-to-One video assistance: Customers can engage in real-time video conversations with skilled sales associates for personalized recommendations. This feature bridges the gap between online and in-store shopping experiences, offering one-on-one expert guidance. Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR): These capabilities allow customers to visualize products in real-life settings, aiding better purchase decisions. Virtual Worlds: This 3D-rendered feature enables the exploration of brand showrooms, offering an immersive shopping experience. Flipverse co-tenancy model creates a unified Virtual World where multiple brands can coexist and collaborate.

What's beyond experience

The Flipkart ecosystem continues to grow, with over 1.4 million sellers onboarded, showcasing a 27% year-on-year increase. The 'Flipkart EDGE' initiative supports MSMEs, promoting inclusivity and ease of doing business through seller-friendly enhanced policies launched in July, such as Pricing Recommendations, Promotions, Rewards Platform, Fulfillment and Speed Initiatives, and Guidance Assistance.

To enhance affordability and value for customers, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank offer 10% instant savings on Credit Card, Debit Card, and EMI transactions, while Axis Bank provides 10% instant savings on Credit Card and EMI transactions. The Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card offers customers 5% instant savings and 5% unlimited cashback on all festive season purchases. Various other offers, including no-cost EMI facilities and additional benefits on leading bank credit and debit cards, are available for a wide range of products.

The festivities extend beyond shopping, with unique rewards such as early access for Plus members, differentiated features through the Flipkart VIP Subscription Program, home services at unbeatable prices, and engaging brand stores. The event will also feature some of India's most beloved celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, and Allu Arjun, adding to the festive cheer.

Flipkart's commitment to fostering innovation, creating value, and enhancing the customer experience continues to drive its success as it embarks on this milestone 10th edition of The Big Billion Days.