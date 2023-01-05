Renewing the commitment to net-zero targets by 2040, India's homegrown internet ecosystem, Flipkart Group on Thursday launched a new e-store in its app, which is home to more than 30,000 sustainable products. Flipkart's net-zero targets are aligned with the Government of India's commitment to Net Zero by 2070.

Flipkart Green is a boon for environmentally conscious consumers who are looking to adopt a sustainable lifestyle. Flipkart's role in providing access to information and better availability of globally certified sustainable products to customers is inspired. The dedicated virtual store on the app is already home to a vast selection of fashion, beauty and makeup, grooming, healthcare, food, home and lifestyle products from over 40 brands. Flipkart is committed to adding more categories, including healthcare, food, sports and fitness, toys, stationery, electronics and appliances as well, to its green e-store.

"At Flipkart, we view sustainability as a holistic approach that encompasses the environment, individuals, and society. Through the 'Flipkart Green' Sustainability Store, we aim to create a sustainable, equitable and a more inclusive e-commerce ecosystem. We have consistently endeavored to integrate sustainability across business functions through initiatives ranging from electric mobility, green buildings, renewable energy to plastic-free packaging. This initiative will continue to bring various mindful brands under one umbrella through a one-stop online destination, for customers. This also aligns with our goal to promote sustainably sourced products towards improving social, economic and environmental well-being of the larger ecosystem," Amitesh Jha, Senior Vice President, Category and Marketplace at Flipkart said in a statement.

Flipkart's commitment to net-zero carbon footprint

By bringing a plethora of sustainable products under one banner and educating consumers on the advantages of using environmentally-friendly products, Flipkart has once again led by example. With sustainability at the core tenet of Flipkart's vision to democratize e-commerce in India, the e-commerce giant has already undertaken several initiatives that go a long way in healing the planet.

Although Flipkart has set a 2040 Net Zero carbon goal, it has been committed to the cause through various initiatives over the past years. For instance, it has already adopted large-scale electric vehicle use in its supply chain, eliminated single-use plastic packaging, introduced paper packaging through sustainable forest-derived materials, and development of warehousing infrastructure to reduce its carbon footprint. In fact, Flipkart is the first and only e-commerce company in India to commit to net-zero targets.

For its efforts, Flipkart Group has already been recognised by World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) and World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF); and has set an example for other major corporations in the country to follow its lead.