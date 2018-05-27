Leading e-commerce firm Flipkart is offering lucrative deals on Xiaomi's popular phones – Redmi Note 5 and the Note 5 Pro in India.

Prospective buyers can claim up to Rs 11,000 discount on the Redmi Note 5 (64GB) in exchange for their old device, provided it is in the working condition and no physical damages on the screen. They are also entitled to get Reliance Jio data benefits worth up to Rs 2,200.

To further sweeten the deal, Flipkart is offering 5 percent discount for Axis credit/debit card users. It is also guaranteeing customers of fixed Rs 5,600 buyback cash suppose they plan to upgrade to new phone within eight months after buying the Redmi Note 5.

Is Redmi Note 5 worth the buy?

Absolutely yes! We reviewed the Redmi Note 5 for close to a month and it is worth every penny. Xiaomi device is one of the most cost-effective handsets in the market. It ticks most of the boxes be it the build quality, camera, long-lasting battery, display and more.

The Redmi Note 5 sports a 5.9-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) FullView screen with 18:9 aspect ratio and houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core, 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage, Android Nougat-based MIUI 9.5 OS, hybrid SIM slots, 3.5mm audio jack, single 12MP primary camera, a 5MP front snapper and a 4,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to run for one-and-half day under mixed usage.

Flipkart has also announced that Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 (32GB) will be released soon for Rs 9,999.

In a related development, Xiaomi is tipped to launch Redmi Y2 in India early next month on June 7. It is said to be a rebranded Redmi S2, which is already available in China. Its USP is the front camera.

The device comes with a feature-rich 16MP front camera with Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered Smart Beauty editing tools, which allows owners to adjust facial tones or erase scars so that the picture is visually appealing to be posted on social media platforms. This feature is certain to find traction among social media-savvy youths.

On the rear side, it features an impressive dual-camera 12MP+5MP with LED flash and full HD video recording capability. With two sensors, the device will allow users to adjust the focus on the foreground and the backgrounds to get Bokeh blur effect.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5:

Models Redmi Note 5 Display 5.99-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and 2.5D curved glass Brightness: 450 nits and 84% NTSC color gamut

Aspect ratio: 18:9

Contrast ratio: 1000:1 OS Android v7.1.2 Nougat-based MIUI 9 Processor 14nm 2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core GPU Adreno 506 RAM + storage configuration Model 1: 3GB RAM+ 32GB storage

3GB RAM+ 32GB storage Model 2: 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage (Note: Storage expandable up to 128GB) Camera Main: 12MP rear-side camera dual-tone LED flash, 1.25µm pixel size, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus)

Front: 5MP with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash Battery 4,000mAh Add-ons Fingerprint sensor, hybrid dual-SIM (nano+nano or microSD), Infrared sensor, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n; dual-band: 2.4GHz+5GHz), GPS/GLONASS, 3.5 mm audio jack Dimensions 158.5 x 75.45 x 8.05 mm Weight 180g Colors Black, Gold, Lake Blue and Rose Gold Price Model 1 ( 3GB RAM+ 32GB storage ) : Rs 9,999

3GB RAM+ 32GB storage : Rs 9,999 Model 2 (4GB RAM+ 64GB storage): Rs 11,999

