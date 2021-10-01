It's that time of the year when Flipkart and other e-commerce players will give you more than one reason to shop online. Flipkart is hosting its annual Big Billion Days sale from October 3 till October 10, during which big discounts will be offered on a wide range of products, including smartphones, laptops, TVs, other electronics and much more.

During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, you can expect steep discounts on smartphones from Xiaomi, Poco, Samsung, Realme, Motorola, Google, Oppo, and Apple. The e-commerce giant is also offering up to 70 percent off on audio accessories, but going through all the best deals can be a tiresome task. Here we are offering you some of the best deals you simply cannot refuse.

Best deals you shouldn't miss during BBD sale

Smartphone Offer price MRP Galaxy F42 5G Rs 17,999 Rs 20,999 Galaxy F62 Rs 17,999 Rs 29,999 Realme X7 Pro Rs 27,999 Rs 32,999 Oppo Reno 6 Pro Rs 39,990 Rs 46,990 Oppo A53s 5G Rs 12,990 Rs 16,990 Moto Edge 20 5G Rs 29,999 Rs 34,999 Poco X3 Pro Rs 16,999 Rs 23,999 Asus ROG 3 Rs 34,999 Rs 55,999 iPhone SE Rs 24,499 Rs 39,900 Pixel 4a Rs 25,999 Rs 31,999

Audio accessories

Product Offer price MRP Noise Air Buds Mini Rs 899 Rs 2999 Mivi DuoPods M20 Rs 699 Rs 2999 Anker Life Dot 2 Soundcore Rs 1,999 Rs 6,999 Boult Audio ProBass Curve Neckband Bluetooth Headset Rs 799 Rs 3499

Curtain raiser deals you must check out

Product Offer price MRP iPhone 12 Rs 4XXXX Rs 65,900 iPhone 12 mini Rs 4XXXX Rs 59,900 Realme Narzo 30 Rs XX,XXX Rs 14,999

In addition to these discounts, shoppers can also avail bank and wallet offers during Flipkart sale. ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank credit and debit card customers can avail 10 percent discount on orders above Rs 5,000. For debit cardholders, the discount value is capped at Rs 1,000 and credit cardholders get Rs 1,500 cap. There's also assured cashback of Rs 100 on orders of Rs 1,000 and above for checking out using mobile wallets like PayTM and UPI.

E-commerce festive sales

Amid the pandemic last year, Indian shoppers helped e-commerce platforms clock $7.4 billion (about Rs 52,000 crore) in total gross merchandise value (GMV) during the festive months (October-December). This year, as retail shops reopen and Covid cases slow down, Indians are expected to buy goods worth a whopping $9 billion (Rs 64,000 crore) across online platforms. In 2020, e-commerce platforms clocked almost $3.7 billion (about Rs 25,900 crore) in GMV in the first week of festive sales.