It's that time of the year when Flipkart and other e-commerce players will give you more than one reason to shop online. Flipkart is hosting its annual Big Billion Days sale from October 3 till October 10, during which big discounts will be offered on a wide range of products, including smartphones, laptops, TVs, other electronics and much more.
During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, you can expect steep discounts on smartphones from Xiaomi, Poco, Samsung, Realme, Motorola, Google, Oppo, and Apple. The e-commerce giant is also offering up to 70 percent off on audio accessories, but going through all the best deals can be a tiresome task. Here we are offering you some of the best deals you simply cannot refuse.
Best deals you shouldn't miss during BBD sale
|Smartphone
|Offer price
|MRP
|Galaxy F42 5G
|Rs 17,999
|Rs 20,999
|Galaxy F62
|Rs 17,999
|Rs 29,999
|Realme X7 Pro
|Rs 27,999
|Rs 32,999
|Oppo Reno 6 Pro
|Rs 39,990
|Rs 46,990
|Oppo A53s 5G
|Rs 12,990
|Rs 16,990
|Moto Edge 20 5G
|Rs 29,999
|Rs 34,999
|Poco X3 Pro
|Rs 16,999
|Rs 23,999
|Asus ROG 3
|Rs 34,999
|Rs 55,999
|iPhone SE
|Rs 24,499
|Rs 39,900
|Pixel 4a
|Rs 25,999
|Rs 31,999
Audio accessories
|Product
|Offer price
|MRP
|Noise Air Buds Mini
|Rs 899
|Rs 2999
|Mivi DuoPods M20
|Rs 699
|Rs 2999
|Anker Life Dot 2 Soundcore
|Rs 1,999
|Rs 6,999
|Boult Audio ProBass Curve Neckband Bluetooth Headset
|Rs 799
|Rs 3499
Curtain raiser deals you must check out
|Product
|Offer price
|MRP
|iPhone 12
|Rs 4XXXX
|Rs 65,900
|iPhone 12 mini
|Rs 4XXXX
|Rs 59,900
|Realme Narzo 30
|Rs XX,XXX
|Rs 14,999
In addition to these discounts, shoppers can also avail bank and wallet offers during Flipkart sale. ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank credit and debit card customers can avail 10 percent discount on orders above Rs 5,000. For debit cardholders, the discount value is capped at Rs 1,000 and credit cardholders get Rs 1,500 cap. There's also assured cashback of Rs 100 on orders of Rs 1,000 and above for checking out using mobile wallets like PayTM and UPI.
E-commerce festive sales
Amid the pandemic last year, Indian shoppers helped e-commerce platforms clock $7.4 billion (about Rs 52,000 crore) in total gross merchandise value (GMV) during the festive months (October-December). This year, as retail shops reopen and Covid cases slow down, Indians are expected to buy goods worth a whopping $9 billion (Rs 64,000 crore) across online platforms. In 2020, e-commerce platforms clocked almost $3.7 billion (about Rs 25,900 crore) in GMV in the first week of festive sales.