Flipkart, the leading e-commerce platform, is giving Indians a reason to shop their hearts away for six days next month. The e-commerce giant has announced the dates for its upcoming Big Billion Days sale, which has become an annual shopping extravaganza. Starting October 7, online shoppers will be treated with exciting deals and discounts on a wide range of products exclusively on Flipkart.

Flipkart's upcoming Big Billion Days sale is the eighth-edition of its biggest flagship event. The six-day event will witness not just consumers, but also sellers, small businesses, artisans, Kiranas, brands to celebrate the upcoming festive season.

Flipkart has revealed a microsite for its Big Billion Days sale, which gives a glimpse into what shoppers can expect on the big day. The Reveal Calendar is advertising the new smartphone launches from six manufacturers, including Realme (Narzo 50), Oppo, Samsung, Poco, and Vivo.

There are attractive discounts on various smartphones, including Motorola Edge 20, which will be available for Rs 29,999 with additional discounts, Poco X3 Pro will be selling for Rs 18,999, Infinix Hot 10s for Rs 9,499, and Asus ROG Phone 3 for Rs 34,999.

In addition, there will be exciting offers on other categories, including smartwatches, earphones, laptops, audio products, TVs, appliances, clothing, home and kitchenware, and furniture as well.

Online shoppers must mark their calendars for six days from October 7 till October 12.

Must-remember tips

Non-Plus customers can gain early access by redeeming 50 earned SuperCoins on Flipkart app Flipkart brings "The Big Billion Muqabla" - a unique gaming experience to play with their friends and family on its Video platform Exciting offers are added every hour, keep refreshing Chance to win "TBBD Shagun" Utilize your 'SuperCoins' while shopping Watch out for "Big Billion Days Dhamaal" at 8 p.m. for interactive experience with celebs and Complete tasks on app to grow "celebration tree" and plant a tree ICICI Bank, Axis Bank debit and credit cards will offer 10% instant discount Flipkart Pay Later offers EMI facility to all shoppers with credit line of up to Rs 70,000 No-cost EMIs option from various banks

"Flipkart's commitment to providing value to consumers, opportunities for growth for MSMEs, sellers and our lakhs of Kirana partners, and employment generation through e-commerce, goes to show how the country has embraced e-commerce over the past year and a half and The Big Billion Days is our way of giving back to the community and enthuse the festive spirit across the nation," Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO - Flipkart Group, said in a statement.