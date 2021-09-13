It's that time of the year when every smartphone enthusiast cannot keep calm. Apple is back with yet another iPhone event, this time to launch the much-anticipated iPhone 13 series. But as far as traditions go, it is quite common that every Apple event to launch a new flagship means generous discounts on predecessors. Since the new iPhones are coming, the current iPhone 12 series witnessed massive discounts - ones that will be hard to pass on.

If you've still been considering buying any of the iPhone 12 models, this might just be the time. Flipkart is offering steep discounts on iPhone 12 models right before the launch of the new iPhone 13 series.

iPhone 12 models discounted

Here's a list of all the discounts on iPhone 12 models - right from iPhone mini to iPhone 12 Pro Max.

iPhone mini 128GB is available for Rs 64,999 instead of Rs 74,900, which saves Rs 9,901. The 64GB model is available just Rs 59,999 while the 256GB can be bought for Rs 74,999, which is the usual price of the 128GB. In any case, buyers can save up to Rs 10,000.

If your budget permits, the iPhone 12 is also available with steep discount. The 64GB storage model is available for Rs 66,999, which is a savings of Rs 12,000. Similarly, the 128GB can be bought for Rs 71,999 instead of Rs 84,900 and the 256GB variant is priced at Rs 81,999 instead of the usual going price of Rs 94,900.

The iPhone 12 Pro's 128GB variant is available on Flipkart for Rs 1,15,900, the 256GB model is selling for Rs 1,25,900 and the 512GB variant can be bought for Rs 1,45,900. The iPhone 12 Pro Max are carrying discounted price tags of Rs 1,25,900, Rs 1,35,900 and Rs 1,55,900 for 128GB, 256GB and 512GB models, respectively. All of the Pro models have been discounted Rs 4,000.

There are smaller discounts on iPhone XR. Its 64GB model is selling for Rs 42,999 and the 128GB model is going for Rs 47,999. The iPhone SE is also available with a considerable discount. The 64GB model is available for Rs 32,999, while the 128GB variant is selling for Rs 34,999. The 256GB model is down from Rs 54,900 to Rs 47,999.