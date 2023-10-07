As the calendar flips to October, the anticipation in the online shopping world reaches a fever pitch, all thanks to Flipkart's Big Billion Days extravaganza. Scheduled to kick off on October 8, 2023, this year marks the grand 10th edition of The Big Billion Days (TBBD). It's a shopping carnival that has become synonymous with jaw-dropping deals and discounts, and this year promises to be even bigger and better.

For Flipkart, TBBD is not just a sale; it's a milestone in their remarkable journey spanning over 15 years. It reflects the transformative impact this e-commerce giant and its group companies have had on the entire ecosystem. As the curtains rise on this year's TBBD, it's set to kickstart India's festive season, uniting millions of customers, sellers, MSMEs, and Kirana delivery partners from every corner of the country onto a single platform.

But what about the deals, you ask? Well, hold onto your shopping carts because this year, TBBD brings you an irresistible array of offers:

✨It's ALMOST time for The Big Billion Days✨



This year India dropped the price of the iPhone 14 from ₹69,000/- all the way to ----> ₹52,999/-



Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost ?



Because all of you:

1⃣ Got your leave approved

2⃣ Didn't honk in traffic

3⃣ Stayed seated on… pic.twitter.com/NrouHcUJma — Flipkart (@Flipkart) October 6, 2023

iPhone 14 128GB: Rs 49,999 - India has dropped the price of the iPhone 14 from ₹69,000 all the way down to an astounding ₹49,999 for a limited time. Nothing Phone (1) starting at Rs 23,999 - Get your hands on this innovative smartphone at an unbeatable price. Redmi Note 12 64GB: Rs 10,999 - An incredible offer for those looking for a feature-packed budget phone. Realme 10 Pro 5G 128GB: Rs 15,999 - Experience the power of 5G without breaking the bank. Google Pixel 7 128GB: Rs 36,499 - Pixel fans, this one's for you - get the latest Google flagship at a steal. Oppo Reno8T 5G 128GB: Rs 24,899 - Unleash the power of 5G connectivity with this Oppo device. Motorola edge 30 Fusion: Rs 29,999 - A perfect balance of performance and affordability. Samsung Galaxy F13 64GB: Rs 9,199 - A budget-friendly Samsung smartphone that delivers.

But the deals don't stop there. Shoppers can also expect enticing bank offers and cashback deals when using their respective debit and credit cards. Exchange bonuses are up for grabs as well, making your smartphone upgrade even more affordable. And for those who prefer to pay in installments, there are easy EMI options available on all phones.

If you're on the lookout for new releases, TBBD has got you covered:

Motor edge 40 Neo: Rs 19,999 onwards

Vivo T2 Pro 128GB: Rs 21,999 onwards

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Rs 29,999 onwards

Pixel 8 series: Rs 64,999 onwards

And if you can guess some prices, here's something to watch out for when the TBBD sale begins.

So, gear up and mark your calendars because Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale is just around the corner. Be prepared to snag some of the best deals and discounts of the year.

Stay tuned for updates.