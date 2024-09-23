Flipkart Big Billion Days 2024: Top smartphone deals you shouldn't & wouldn't miss

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2024 is only days away and shoppers across India are gearing up for massive discounts and deals across various categories, including mobiles, laptops, smart TVs, fashion, and more. With the festive sale offering incredible bargains, now is the ideal time to upgrade to the latest smartphones from leading brands such as Apple, Samsung, Motorola, realme, OnePlus, NOTHING, Infinix, vivo, and POCO.

There are plenty of deals, but navigating through them can be overwhelming, so here's a sneak peek at some of the most irresistible smartphone offers to help you make the right purchase decision during the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2024.

Biggest Price Drop on iPhone 15

Apple iPhone 15 is going to be available at its lowest price ever during the Big Billion Days Sale. Not only will you be able to purchase the iPhone 15 at an unbeatable price, but the iPhone 15 Pro will also be available starting from Rs. XX,XX9. Bank offers and exchange bonuses will further enhance this deal, making it one of the best times to own the latest iPhone.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G offer

Samsung fans will be thrilled to know that the Galaxy S23 FE 5G will be available for under Rs 30,000 during the sale. Equipped with a flagship pro-grade camera with 3X optical zoom, a 50-megapixel rear camera, and 8K video recording capabilities, the Galaxy S23 FE 5G is a powerhouse for camera and gaming enthusiasts alike, priced at just Rs 27,999.

Similarly, Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is going to be available at an attractive Rs 9,999 during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. The Galaxy F05 will be available for Rs 6,499. There are going to be more offers on Samsung phones, so stay tuned.

Apple iPhone 15: MRP Rs. 69,900 | Deal price: Rs. XX,XXX Vivo T3 Ultra 5G: MRP Rs. 31,900 | Deal price: Rs. 28,999 Google Pixel 8: MRP Rs. 75,999 | Deal price: Rs. 31,999 Samsung Galaxy S23 5G: MRP Rs. 89,999 | Deal price: Rs. 36,999 Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G: MRP Rs. 41,999 | Deal price: Rs. 27,999 Nothing Phone (2a) Plus 5G: MRP Rs. 31,999 | Deal price: Rs. 23,999* Motorola Edge 50 Neo 5G: MRP Rs. 29,999 | Deal price: Rs. 22,999 POCO F6 5G: MRP Rs. 37,999 | Deal price: Rs. 21,999* Motorola Edge 50 Fusion 5G: MRP Rs. 25,999 | Deal price: Rs. 19,999 Nothing Phone (2a) 5G: MRP Rs. 29,999 | Deal price: Rs. 18,999 vivo T3 Lite 5G: MRP Rs. 15,499 | Deal price: Rs. 9,499* Samsung Galaxy A14 5G: MRP Rs. 20,999 | Deal price: Rs. 9,999*

This year's Flipkart Big Billion Days promises to be the biggest yet, with unbeatable discounts, exchange offers, no-cost EMIs, and more. Whether you're eyeing a flagship device or a budget smartphone, this sale has something for everyone. Be sure to check out these killer deals and make the most of the festival season by shopping during the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2024.

Note: This is a developing article and more deals will be added as and when they are revealed.