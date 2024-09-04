Flipkart gears up for Big Billion Days 2024 with 1 lakh new jobs, expanded supply chain

In a significant move to bolster its supply chain network and workforce, Flipkart has announced the creation of over 1 lakh new jobs across 40+ regions in the country. This initiative comes ahead of the company's annual flagship event, The Big Billion Days (TBBD) 2024, and is aimed at meeting the growing demand during the festive season.

The company has further strengthened its PAN-India supply chain network with the launch of 11 new fulfillment centers across nine cities. These centres, spanning over 1.3 million sq ft, are expected to boost Flipkart's shipment delivery capacity, ensuring faster and more reliable delivery services during TBBD 2024.

The new job roles will be spread across various supply chain verticals, including inventory managers, warehouse associates, logistics coordinators, kirana partners, and delivery drivers.

Hemant Badri, Senior Vice President and Head of Supply Chain, Customer Experience, and ReCommerce, Flipkart Group, emphasized the significance of TBBD said that the event is not just limited to Flipkart's flagship event but is a celebration that brings an entire ecosystem together for the festive season.

"TBBD is not limited to Flipkart's flagship event alone - it is a celebration that brings an entire ecosystem together for the festive season. With our expanded Supply Chain network, we are poised to meet the growing demands of our customers and provide them with an unparalleled shopping experience. Through a robust, efficient and sustainable supply chain, we intend to not only meet customers' needs, but also drive economic growth and development through meaningful opportunities that have a lasting impact on the communities we serve," Badri said in a statement.

With the expanded Supply Chain network, Flipkart is poised to meet the growing demands of its customers and provide them with an unparalleled shopping experience. The company aims to revolutionize the e-commerce landscape in India by setting new standards for delivery speed and efficiency.

In addition to expanding its workforce, Flipkart is also focusing on comprehensive skilling and training programs for new hires. These programs are designed to ensure that the workers are well-prepared to handle the surge in demand during the festive season. The company is also committed to maintaining an inclusive workplace. The new hires will contribute to Flipkart's supply chain diversity vision, with a focus on employing more women, people with disabilities, and those from the LGBTQAI+ community.