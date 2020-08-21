Director Danish Aslam's web series Flesh starring Kavin Dave, Swara Bhaskar, Mahima Makwana, Ishaan Anuradha Khanna and Akshay Oberoi, has received good reviews and rich ratings from the audience.

Flesh is a crime thriller about raw and the gritty world of human trafficking. Danish Aslam has written the script for the five episodes of the web series, which has been produced by Amreesh Manjrekar and Siddharth Anand.

Flesh story: It is about NRI couple's (Vidya Malvade and Yudhishtir Urs) teenage daughter Zoya (Mahima Makwana), who is kidnapped when they come to Mumbai to attend a wedding. She is sold to a girl trafficking gang. The parents seek the police's help. How the manhunt of ACP Radha (Swara Bhasker), who heads the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, leads to some terrifying discoveries forms the crux.

Analysis: Flesh has a gripping and engaging script. Swara Bhaskar and Akshay Oberoi have delivered rousing performances and the powerful face-off between the two is one of the highlights. Mahima Makwana, Ishaan Anuradha Khanna, Vidya Malvade and Yudhishtir Urs have done justice their roles. It has brilliant production values and picturisation and background score attractions on the technical front, says the audience.

Flesh review and rating: We bring you some viewers' responses on the web series shared on Twitter. Scroll down to see the audience's reactions:

@ReallySwara is stunning with her fabulous acting and also the script is awesome, touching the reality.. Watch it, now streaming on @ErosNow #flesh

#swarabhaskar your cop version is eminent and your acting is over the show. What a massive crime thriller series it's quite impressive.. Ok hand #flesh #fleshreview @ReallySwara @ErosNow

Just finished the show #flesh #swarabhaskar cop version surprised to me.. she act much better than #sonakshisinha as cop role. What a outstanding work she has done.. #fleshreview @ErosNow @ReallySwara

#FleshReview: #SwaraBhasker's and #AkshayOberoi's powerful face off is worth watching in this dark reality of human trafficking Rating: 3.5

