Google Servers are down currently with many users facing "Try Later" messages on popular Google Pay, while Google mail users are unable to open their email accounts. The impact seems to be far wide and complaints on social media have multiplied with questions.

As of 6:45 PM IST, the situation remained grim and no clarification has come from Google across its variety of platforms. While speculations of hacking are making rounds, it is not confirmed what has happened on Google's backend so far.

What’s happening 2020?



The day came when you can’t even @Google what happened with @Google !

It’s #2020 and nothing is normal this year.#googledown pic.twitter.com/bxgSUFXOtY — Crisbin Joseph Mathew (@CrisbinJoseph) December 14, 2020

Online social media is abuzz speculating that it could be a hacking impact but no confirmation has come from the search giant.

Currently, the following Google services are down:

Gmail

Youtube

Google Maps

Google Play Store

Google Meet

Google Drive

Google Photos

Google Ads

There is no statement from Google as of now whether it was a maintenance procedure.

(This is a developing story, to be updated later).