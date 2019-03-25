Xiaomi earlier in the month announced to slash the price of the company's flagship phone Poco F1 in India and as promised, the 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage model is now available for a good bargain.

Prospective consumers who are looking for a premium phone, which doesn't burn a deep hole in the pocket, you can go for the Poco F1 and you won't regret it. I had used the Poco F1 for close to a month, and have to say, it's a true beast of a phone. It comes with a Qualcomm's time-test Snapdragon octa-core processor, praiseworthy camera, which takes really good videos and a massive battery that will last a whole day if not more with mixed usage.

Recently, it received a software update with Widevine L1 support, which means you can now watch HD content on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, among other multimedia streaming services on the Poco F1.

Guess what? Xiaomi has plans to release another update soon to further improve the gaming experience on the Poco F1. It will come with a dedicated Game Turbo mode that will offer user best user-experience with performance boost so that graphics-rich games play flawlessly and buttery smooth on the phone.

The price cut on Xiaomi Poco F1 is valid only on 6GB+128GB model. Previously, it used to cost Rs 22,999 and now with the new offer, you can get it for Rs 20,999 on Flipkart and mi.com till March 28 and beyond that, the price of the device will come back to MRP.

For those unaware, the Poco F1(review) flaunts a sturdy polycarbonate shell on the back with a dual camera and a fingerprint sensor below it. On the front, it flaunts a 6.18-inch full HD+ display with iPhone X-like notch on the top housing an advanced 20MP camera with an IR sensor for face unlock capability. It can even work in a dark environment.

Under-the-hood, it houses Snapdragon 845 octa-core, Qualcomm's most powerful and fastest processor to date and it is backed by the Liquid Cool technology and the newly introduced DSP architecture with AI performance that's three times higher than the previous generation. Supported by up to 8GB LPDDR4x DRAM, Poco F1 can render the most demanding games at high FPS for an unparalleled gaming experience, the company claims.

As far as the camera is concerned, it comes with feature-rich 12MP (Sony IMX363, F1.9, 1.4μm) + 5MP AI dual camera, Dual Pixel Autofocus, HDR, Multi-frame Noise Reduction, more than 200 AI scene detection, AI Beautify and AI portrait mode.

On the front, it features equally impressive 20MP sensor with 1.8μm pixel size, 4-in-1 Super Pixel, F2.0 aperture, HDR, AI scene detection, AI Beautify, AI portrait mode and Infrared illuminator + infrared camera for the Face Unlock feature.

Poco F1 comes with big 4,000mAh battery, which is enough to last a whole day if not more under mixed usage. It also supports Quick Charge 3.0 technology.