One of the most prestigious and most awaited Emmy Awards was held on September 14 at the Peacock Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles, California. Movies, namely The Pitt, Adolescence, and The Studio, won maximum awards. Several moments from the red carpet at the Emmys have gone viral.

However, one moment that has grabbed eyeballs from the star-studded awards night is the speech of Hacks actor Hannah Einbinder, who won the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award.

Actor Hannah Einbinder used the Emmys stage to deliver a powerful message to support the people of Gaza and those affected by the Donald Trump administration's attacks on migrants.

Hannah's powerful political message goes viral

At the end of her speech, she said, "Finally, I just want to say: Go Birds, f**k ICE, and free Palestine."

In the viral video, it can be seen that the broadcast networks, both CBS and Paramount+, cut out the cuss word, switching to a wide shot of the awards show crowd before zooming back in on the actress for the end of the word "ICE."

Hannah Einbinder on saying "Free Palestine" in her #Emmys acceptance speech.



"Our religion and our culture is such an important and long-standing institution that is really separate to this sort of ethnonationalist state."



Rabbi Yaakov Agrees with Hannah also ⬇️#Emmys2025 pic.twitter.com/gGK3GRXyCs — Phantom Pain (@phantompain1984) September 15, 2025

Later, while talking to the media, Hannah revealed why she said Free Palestine at the end of her speech. Hannah said, "I thought it was important to talk about Palestine because it's an issue that's very dear to my heart. I have friends in Gaza who are working as front-line workers, doctors in the north of Gaza to provide care for pregnant women and create schools in the refugee camps."

"It is an issue which is really close to my heart for many reasons. I feel like it is my obligation as a Jewish person to distinguish Jews from the state of Israel. Our religion and our culture are such an important and long-standing institution that is really separate from this sort of ethnonationalist state," she further added.

For the unversed, Hannah Einbinder isn't the only actor to address the conflict between Israel and Gaza at the awards show. Actor Meg Stalter made a bold style statement as she carried a black leather bag with white tape that reads, "CEASE FIRE!"