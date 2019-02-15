Indian cinema, one of the biggest film industries in the world is known for producing quality movies, and over the past few years, the market of Bollywood, Tollywood, Kollywood, and Mollywood has reached even the farthest nook of the globe. Even though several quality movies are being made in India, certain action scenes in Indian cinemas sometimes make audiences believe that the industry is still studying in the old school.

International Business Times, India presents you the list of five unbelievable action scenes in Indian cinema which are insanely hilarious.

When Ajay Devgan showed his muscle power on street lamps

Ajay Devgan is one of the most versatile actors in the Indian film industry and he has immortalized some memorable roles on screen. However, in the movie 'Singham', Ajay Devgan did the impossible, and he did some insanely hilarious action scenes in this flick.

In one of the fight scene, we can see Ajay Devgan shattering a street light pole and later taking it to handle the goons. He even chases down a jeep and jumps meters high to beat the baddies to a pulp.

Vishal had glue on his posterior?

Vishal, the muscular hunk in Kollywood did the unbelievable in the movie 'Aambala'. In the introduction scene of the movie, when Remya Krishnan and Aishwarya were watching, a police vehicle can be seen flying in the air, and in the bonnet of the movie Vishal can be sitting in style.

Interestingly, even after the landing of the vehicle, Vishal sat intact on the bonnet, and it made many people believe that the actor has applied glue stick on his posterior.

Balakrishna: The man who defies laws of physics

Nandamuri Balakrishna's 'Legend' is a perfectly crafted mass masala entertainer. Even though most of the fight scenes in this movie are exaggerated, one action sequence stands out, and it tickled the funny bones of the audience.

This fight scene is set in the backdrop of a temple, and hundreds of baddies are reaching the spot to take on Balakrishna. However, a daredevil Balakrishna easily manages to fight with these enemies, and goons can be seen flying into the skies defying all the laws of physics.

Check out this ferocious performance to understand new laws of physics specially formulated by Nandamuri Balakrishna.

When Ramarajan slowed down time

In one movie, Tamil actor Ramarajan can be seen rescuing an old lady, and this entire sequence is undoubtedly fun overloaded.

In the initial moments of this scene, a goon can be seen pulling an old lady down, and at this time, Ramarajan was seen riding a motorbike. After seeing the lady falling down, Ramarajan rushed to the scene, and until this time, the lady managed to stay in the air without landing.

When electricity touches Vijayakanth, electricity gets shocked

Captain Vijayakanth, the action hero of Kollywood is known for his over the top action sequences and he questioned the conduction properties of electricity in his movie 'Narasimha'.

In one particular scene, baddies were seen trying to torture Vijayakanth by trying to electrocute him. However, the actor seems adamant, and he did not get any kind of shock in his body. And finally, Vijayakanth says, "Normal humans will get shocked from electricity. If electricity touches Narasimha, electricity will get shocked."