New Hindi serial Indiawaali Maa, which started airing from August 24, brings forth an endearing. It relatable journey of a mother who does not give up on her son, even though he proclaims to not need her.

Indiawaali Maa starring Suchita Trivedi (Kaku), Nitesh Pandey (Hasmukh), and Akshay Mhatre (Rohan) ascertains the determination of a mother and her dedication towards her child. The show spin around the fact that you are never too old to need your mother and you can always reach out to her at any time of your life. Here are the five reasons which make Indiawaali Maa so special

Kaku is a perfect illustration of all the mothers out there

The word Maa evokes an array of emotions and it is the mother who sets a strong foundation for any child's future. While a mother's love is universal, an Indian mother surpasses the highest benchmark of motherly duties and selfless affection! While she encourages and supports her child's future and gives them wings to fly, she is always around to pick them up when they fall. Indiawaali Maa is a story that will touch the viewers' hearts and every mother/mother figure can relate to this show.

Distinctive message to the youth

The show spins around the fact that you are always going to need your mother no matter how old you get. There is nothing quite comforting as having a mother's arm wrapped around us when we are sad, lonely, or in distress and we can always reach out to her for any help and she will find a solution or soothe your way into one.

Hasmukh witty nature

Jovial father and a loving husband, Hasmukh has always given his best for his family. He fulfills Rohan's dream to study in the US despite all odds. He is a prudent, witty, romantic person who keeps on encouraging and loving his wife with his Hasmukh and happy nature.

Highlights family importance

Parents are the most precious gift of God for us. They help us in every step of our life. Even if Kaku cannot give Rohan a solution, she is determined to do everything in her power to soothe him down and help him through a difficult storm. Though Rohan feels he can sail through every situation because he has grown up now, the fact is "You're never too old to need your mother". They are the most precious gift to us by God and are the solution to every problem that comes our way. Indiawaali Maa depicts that one can always fall back on their parents when needed.

Made purely out of love

This show is written from the heart and will reach the hearts of everyone who is watching. It has a very deep emotional hold to the maker's heart because it highlights when you have your mother by your side, you pretty much have the strongest support in the whole wide world. It is not just a show it is an emotion, something that everyone will be able to relate with.