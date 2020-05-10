In another accident related to migrant workers, five labourers travelling to Uttar Pradesh were killed and 11 others injured after the truck overturned near Patha village in Narsinghpur, Madhya Pradesh late Saturday night, May 9. The accident occurred 200 km away from Bhopal.

The group of labourers were on their way in the truck carrying mangoes to Uttar Pradesh from Hyderabad in Telangana, said Deepak Saxena, district collector of Narsinghpur.

"The truck, laden with mangoes, was going from Hyderabad to Agra. It was carrying a total of 18 people, including 2 drivers and a conductor. Five out of these 18 people have died," Narsinghpur District Collector Deepak Saxena, quoted by news agency ANI on Sunday morning.

Injured migrants tested for Covid-19

Civil Surgeon Dr Anita Agrawal, meanwhile, said that two people have been referred to Jabalpur with serious injuries. "Two are critical and others are stable. One of them has a cough, cold and fever since three days so we have conducted samplings of all of them, including the dead," the civil surgeon said.

After the horrific incident of five migrant workers dying in a road accident in Narsinghpur, MP, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed his condolences.