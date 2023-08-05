The K-pop, K-drama craze have officially taken over the world! Indians were caught in the whirl of Hallyu — the Korean wave, or South Korea's pop-culture blitzkrieg during covid lockdown and the love kept growing and growing. It's not just dramas or music, the popularity of Korean culture is the next big thing among Indians. From cosmetics to fashion to jewellery to beverages, the craze for Korea is infinite. The similarity of culture is another major factor for this newly found love. While desi fans are used to Bollywood's masala and melodrama, Korean content has everything in it -- romance, music, humour, drama and so on. Research on Euromonitor stated that Netflix witnessed a massive 370 percent spike in viewership of Korean dramas among Indians. With the Hallyu craze peaking up, here are 10 K-dramas to binge-watch this Sunday.

Descendants of the Sun

Where: Netflix

Cast: Song Joong-ki, Song Hye-kyo, Jin Goo

Plot: After a chance meeting in a hospital, an ardent soldier falls for a gifted surgeon. Opposing philosophies tear them apart, but fate has other plans.

Crash Landing on You

Where: Netflix

Cast: Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin, Seo Ji-Hye

Plot: A paragliding mishap drops a South Korean heiress in North Korea into the life of an army officer, who decides he will help her hide.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Where: Netflix

Cast: Park Eun-bin, Kang Tae-oh, Kang Ki-young

Plot: Brilliant attorney Woo Young-woo tackles challenges in the courtroom and beyond as a newbie at a top law firm and a woman on the autism spectrum.

Alchemy of Souls

Where: Netflix

Cast: Lee Jae-wook, Go Youn-jung, Hwang Min-hyun

Plot: A powerful sorceress in a blind woman's body encounters a man from a prestigious family, who wants her help to change his destiny.

Vincenzo

Where: Netflix

Cast: Song Joong-ki, Jeon Yeo-been, Ok Taec-yeon

Plot: During a visit to his motherland, a Korean-Italian mafia lawyer gives an unrivalled conglomerate a taste of its own medicine with a side of justice.

Rain or Shine

Where: Netflix

Cast: Lee Jun-ho, Won Jin-a, Lee Ki-woo

Plot: Two survivors of a building collapse discover support and love in each other as they overcome the pain of loss and reconstruct a hopeful future.

Happy watching!