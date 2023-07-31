There are heroes and villains; then there is Fahadh Faasil! With his expressive eyes, he needs no fierce dialogues or high-octane action sequences. Post the release of Maamannan, fans are in awe of his nail-biting performance as Ratnavelu.

Interestingly, his casteist dialogues and criminal acts have earned him love more than hate. The film made its OTT debut last week on Netflix and FaFa has been trending on Twitter. A slew of interesting fan-made videos are also doing the rounds.

Unfortunately, numerous videos glorifying the actor's casteist dialogues have also emerged on social networking. Fans also add the actor's popular songs and dialogues from his old films to elevate the character's screen presence. Let's take a look:

Directed by Mari Selvaraj, Maamannan is a political thriller starring Vadivelu, Fahadh Faasi, Udhayanidhi Stalin and Keerthi Suresh in prominent roles. AR Rahman is the music director.

The plot revolves around Maamannan (Vadivelu) an MLA from the oppressed community and his power spat with Ratnavelu (Fahadh Faasil), who hails from the dominant caste and is known for his arrogant and casteist behaviour.

Then there is Maamannan's son Veera, a martial arts practitioner, who has been affected emotionally and physically due to a casteist attack from local dominant cast members. The film follows the journey of Maamannan and Veera who embark on a political mission to establish control over Ratnavelu.

Director Mari Selvaraj is known for portraying the hard-hitting reality of Dalits in the state. He keeps it raw and realistic. Be it Pariyerum Perumal, Karnan or Maamannan, his stories talk about the politics of oppression and race.