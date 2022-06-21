After declaring that any person who harbours and supports terrorists is equally guilty as a terrorist, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday seized five residential houses in Srinagar for giving shelter to terrorists.

At least five residential houses were seized on Tuesday in Srinagar by Jammu and Kashmir police for being used for terrorist activities in the district.

Police in a statement said that today five residential houses used for wilful harbouring of terrorists were attached as per section 2(g) and section 25 of the UAP Act.

"These houses were proved beyond doubt that these houses were used for purpose of terrorists and shelter was voluntarily and knowingly given by the members of the house", the statement reads.

"Many attacks on civilians and security forces were conspired and planned by terrorists while using these houses as hideouts. The five houses have been attached to the Jurisdiction of Police Station Parimpora in Case FIR No. 257/2020 U/S 302, 307, 120-B, 392 IPC 7/27 IA Act 13,16,18,19,20,39 ULAP Act ( 2 houses), Panthachowk in Case FIR No. 132/2021 U/S 120-B, 307 IPC 7/25 ,7/27 IA Act 13,18 ULAP Act ( 1 house), Nowhatta in case FIR No. 35/2021 U/S 13, 19 ULAP Act ( 1 house) iv) Zakoora in Case FIR No. 02/2022 U/S 307 IPC 7/27 IA Act 13,16,18,20,38 ULAP Act (1 house)," reads the statement.

More houses will be seized for harbouring terrorists

Police further warned that some more houses have been identified and any wilful harbouring will be dealt with the full force of law.

"Citizens are once again requested not to harbour or give shelter to terrorists, failing which we will be forced to take resort to attachment proceedings," the statement issued by the police reads.

It added that in case of any forced and coercive entry by terrorists into any house, the matter should be brought to the notice of the police immediately.

Those who harbour terrorists are not less than terrorists: LG

While addressing attestation-cum-passing out parade of probationary Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySP) and Police Sub-Inspectors at Sher-e-Kashmir Police Academy Udhampur on June 9, the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha asserted that the government is committed to destroying the eco-system of terrorism.

Exhorting cops to strictly deal with terrorists and their supporters to establish lasting peace in J&K, the LG asked the police force to treat even those who harbour and support the terrorists in the category of terrorists and deal with them accordingly.

"The person, who harbours and supports the terrorist, is equally guilty as a terrorist, who kills. The person who runs this eco-system is equally guilty," he said. "Both should be dealt with similar punishment as both are enemies of humanity".