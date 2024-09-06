Acting tough against the violations of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) guidelines imposed across Jammu and Kashmir after the announcement of General Elections to the Legislative Assembly, the Election Department has registered 9 FIRs, suspended five government employees, besides issuing warning in 23 such cases, even as the inquiry has been initiated in 48 cases of violations.

In a statement, the Office of Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), J&K UT said that 175 MCC violations have been reported across the UT ever since the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct on 16 August 2024.

These included 96 reports of violation against the political parties and the candidates, 53 against the government employees; two against the media persons, and 24 against others.

Taking cognizance of the MCC violations, the concerned FSTS/SSTs and officers after investigations found that 89 violations were dropped as these were baseless and false.

Acting tough against the violations of MCC guidelines, five Government employees were placed under suspension by the authorities in Srinagar for participating in political activities and further inquiry was initiated against them.

Warnings were issued in 23 cases to the violators to remain careful in the future, while FIRs have been registered in 9 cases where there were violations of serious nature. Additionally, the inquiry has been initiated in 48 cases of violations.

The MCC is a set of guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India to ensure a transparent electoral process, upholding its sanctity.

The MCC comes into force from the day and time the election schedule is announced by the ECI and remains in operation till the completion of the election process as per the election notification.

In accordance with the election schedule issued by Election Commission of India (ECI) for the conduct of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024, the scrutiny of nomination papers for 26 Assembly Constituencies which are going to polling in 2nd phase was held on Friday, in the office of the respective Returning Officers across six districts of UT.

During the scrutiny of the nomination papers filed by 309 candidates, the candidature of 266 candidates was found valid as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India.

A statement from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer detailed the scrutiny process held today.

The nomination papers of 99 candidates were found valid in Srinagar district, followed by 55 in Budgam district, 39 in Rajouri district, 30 in Poonch district, and 22 in Reasi district while nomination papers of 21 candidates have been found valid and accordingly accepted in Ganderbal district.

In the Reasi district, the nomination papers of six candidates were found valid in the Gulabgarh (ST) assembly segment; nine candidates were in 57-Reasi, while the nomination papers of seven candidates were accepted in the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi segment.

As per the Election notification, the candidates can withdraw their nomination by or before 9 September 2024 up to 3:00 PM in the office of the respective Returning Officers.

The polling day for these 26 Assembly constituencies in Phase II is scheduled for September 25, 2024, and the voting will be conducted from 07:00 AM to 06:00 PM.