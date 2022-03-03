Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's first look from Ponniyin Selvan: 1 has just been unveiled. The actress looks breathtakingly beautiful in the grand project. The 48-year-old star would be seen opposite Tamil superstar Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, and Trisha in the period drama. Helmed by Mani Ratnam, the film is grand historical fiction.

All about the film

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan would reportedly be seen playing two roles in the film - Nandini and Mandakini Devi. The film is based on the novel by Tamil writer Kalki Krishnamurthy by the same name. Music has been given by AR Rahman. Aishwarya Rai had made her industry debut with Mani Ratnam's Iruvar back in 1997. She has also worked with him in Guru and Raavan.

"The Golden Era comes to the big screens on Sept 30th!," Aishwarya wrote. And soon, social media was flooded with comments on the her grand look. "You are nothing less than a goddess," wrote one user. "Have I seen anyone more beautiful than you ever? Never," said another user. "You look like a divine statue," opined a social media user. "The biggest film ever," said a netizen.

When Aishwarya spilled the beans

"Working with him (Mani) is like going back to school, and whatever you're saying goes with the territory. During a break in the shooting of Ponniyin Selvan, I decided to take a one-month break after shooting continuously from December to February. That was the biggest mistake I made because, soon after, the pandemic brought everything to a standstill. From February 2020 to October 2020, I was jobless till the shooting of Kaanekkaane began," Aishwarya had said in an interview with The Hindu.