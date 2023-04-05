Janhvi Kapoor attended the NMACC launch event with her rumoured boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya. She was also joined by her father, Boney Kapoor. And pictures of Boney Kapoor from the event have been trending big time, and not for all the good reasons. A picture of the Mr India producer with Gigi Hadid has backfired, with many on social media calling it "inappropriate".

Boney Kapoor trolled

"First Varun, now Boney Kapoor. Gigi be like - Mujhe Ghar Jaana hai," one user commented. "I guess, in that small circle of Core Bollywood cabal everyone's character is corrupted," another user commented. "First with Urvashi, now with Gigi?" a social media user commented. "Uncle stop yourself," another social media user commented.

Patli kamariya tori haaye haaye haaye pic.twitter.com/u0DBdwZfE8 — SwatKat? (@swatic12) April 3, 2023

Netizens react

Netizens didn't like the way Boney Kapoor was holding Gigi Hadid and terms such as "tharki", "desperate", "lewd" etc were used for him. This is not the first time that Boney Kapoor has landed in some controversy owing to a photoshoot. Earlier, he was trolled for allegedly inappropriately touching Urvashi Rautela.

When Urvashi issued statement

"I felt appalled and beyond shocked this morning when i saw social media flooded with trolls of me in a video with respected Boney Kapoor sir. He is a true gentleman and it makes me feel extremely unhappy and miserable because the social sites/ media don't even think twice before putting up things or destroying anyone's reputation. I request all to stop trolling. I honestly respect Boney Kapoor sir and stand by him and his dignity," Urvashi had issued a statement.