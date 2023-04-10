The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) of Jammu and Kashmir created a history on Monday after announcing the middle standard result for the academic year 2022-23.

This marks a significant moment as it is the first time the government has implemented a unified academic calendar in J&K UT and conducted exams during the March-April session.

Approximately 175,547 students from both government and private schools in all the 20 districts of J&K took the examination of the second term of the academic year 2022–23. The UT of J&K was divided into two zones: Soft and Hard, to ensure a smooth and efficient examination process.

"The results have been overwhelmingly positive, with a total 169,564 candidates qualifying, resulting in an impressive overall pass percentage of 96.6," the Joint Director said.

The Jammu Division saw a total of 88,506 candidates appearing for the exam, out of which 86,132 candidates qualified, with a pass percentage of 93.85 for government schools and 97.84 for private schools.

In the Kashmir Division, a total of 87,041 candidates appeared for the exam, out of which 83,432 candidates qualified, with a pass percentage of 95.67 for government schools and 95.53 for private schools.

Director SCERT, Prof Parikhshat Singh Manhas, congratulated the students on their success and wished them luck for their future endeavors. He also thanked the SCERT, DIETs and other stakeholders who contributed to making this strenuous exercise possible.

The SCERT and the associated (DIETs) were entrusted with the job of supervising the entire process of conducting the examinations.

J&K announced to follow uniform academic calendar

In September 2022, the Jammu and Kashmir government had issued an order instructing all schools across the UT to follow a uniform academic calendar. This means the conduct of annual exams for classes up to the ninth standard in the March-April session. The order further stated that new admissions for schools will commence in March.

The then Commissioner Secretary of J&K School Education, Alok Kumar had directed officials of the Department of School Education to ensure that private School authorities strictly follow the fee structure norms laid down by the government. He said the J&K School Fee Fixation Committee (SFFC) has already worked out all the modalities and directions in this regard were passed to the private schools for strict adherence.

According to Principal Secretary Kumar, it has been decided to operationalise the Uniform Academic Calendar (UAC) after examining the recommendations of a committee constituted vide Government Order No 287- Edu of 2022 dated April 30, 2022, for its (UAC) implementation for both the divisions of Jammu and Kashmir in sync with the Higher Education Department and rest of the country.