After a Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) constable absconded from Budgam camp for the last two days in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, a Special Police Officer (SPO) also went missing from his camp along with two AK-47 rifles in Chadoora area of Budgam district Bal

Police sources said the commandant of the14th battalion of the SSB has filed a report with the Chadoora police station in Budgam district.

The SPO was identified as Altaf Hussain Bhat, son of Ghulam Hassan Bhat a resident of Qazipora, Chadoora in district Budgam went missing from his SOG camp in Chadoora.

"FIR lodged in the Chadoora police station, investigation started"

As per reports, "Based on the communication of the commandant an FIR has been lodged in the Chadoora police station and investigation started", police sources said. Constable Altaf Hussain belonging to Rajouri district has been absconding from his camp along with a magazine of his service rifle for the last two days."

Reports further suggest the SSB constable was identified as Altaf Hussain posted at Nagam area of Chadoora. He said that the constable has also decamped with two AK47 rifles and three AK 47 Magazines from the camp.

The official said that a missing report has been filed and investigation has been started. He said a massive manhunt has been launched to trace the missing constable.

(Clarification of the names of SSB and SPO awaited)