Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have shared glimpses of their daughter Vamika. The little girl just completed six months and the doting parents celebrated the day with a picnic. Virat Kohli had brought along Anushka Sharma and Vamika to England for the world test championship. The couple looked happy and cheerful as they shared adorable pictures with their bundle of joy.

"Her one smile can change our whole world around! I hope we can both live up to the love with which you look at us, little one. Happy 6 months to us three," Anushka wrote while sharing the pictures. In one of the pictures, Anushka was seen showing the sky to Vamika. And in another, Virat was seen laughing as he looked at his little one.

Virat and Anushka welcomed their little girl on January 11 this year. The couple had urged the media and paparazzi to respect their privacy and not take Vamika's pictures. They had also ensured that they would always be ready to pose for the shutterbugs but not their child. An official statement was released on their behalf.

"Hi, Thank you for all the love that you have given us for all these years. We are happy to celebrate this momentous occasion with you. As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support. While we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same," the couple had said.