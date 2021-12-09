Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are now man and wife. The duo got married in a royal wedding ceremony in Jaipur. Katrina chose to go with a beautiful and vibrant red bridal wear by Sabyasachi. Vicky looked every bit of regal in an ivory sherwani. Vicky and Katrina had been dating for the last two years and despite speculations, never opened up about their relationship.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were seen smiling and looked radiant as they got clicked by Delhi Times. Vikat tied the knot at the Six Senses Fort Hotel in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district. The wedding celebrations are being held at the magnanimous fort.

Celebs like Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Angad Bedi, and Neha Dhupia attended the wedding. RDB, Gurdaas Mann, and many other well-known names have been invited to enthrall the guests with their songs and renditions.

Complaint filed against the couple

A Rajasthan-based advocate had filed a complaint with the District Legal Services Authority against the closure of the road leading to the Chauth Mata temple from December 6-12 owing to the marriage of Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. The couple has been extremely guarded and private about their wedding celebration and had strict rules for the guests too.

The secret wedding

Vicky and Katrina had also asked the guests to not take pictures of the wedding ceremony or of the resort. A welcome note that was leaked asked the guests to enjoy the views and the surroundings of the fort but not to take their mobile phones outside their room.