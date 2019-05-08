Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are proud parents. Reportedly the Royal couple showed off their newborn son to the world, with three sweet snaps released to commemorate the occasion. The cute tot was wrapped up as the couple spoke in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle with Prince Harry holding his two-day-old son. Baby Sussex was born on Monday, May 6 at 5.26am, weighing 7lb 3oz.

Meghan Markle's pregnancy has been shrouded in secrecy. So much so, that when the Duchess of Sussex went into labour, even senior Royals were left in the dark.

Meghan Markle gave birth to the royal baby boy at around 5.26 am on May 6, with the baby weighing around 7lb 3oz. Apparently, Meghan's hopes of a home birth were dashed off when she was taken to hospital on Sunday by Prince Harry and their Scotland Yard security team.

Meghan Markle was on maternity leave and was a week overdue, when she went into labour.

It is understood that she was taken to a London hospital, most likely the Portland, where even a 'basic' delivery costs upwards of £15,000. Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were delivered there. It is still not known if Meghan was induced but reportedly the Duchess remained there overnight.

The couple seems to be over the moon. The Duke and Duchess od Sussex can be seen beaming in the picture with their newborn tucked away safely in Meghan;'s arms. And we have to say that she sure looks like a proud mama. The Duchess of Sussex had opted for a hok,e birth but when she went into labour that plan was scrapped, but she did remain true to her word when she decided not to pose for photos on hospital steps after giving birth.

But the Royal couple has made up for it by posting this adorable snap. You can check out the pics here: