Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh was released on June 16, 2023. The film was directed by Om Raut.

The mythological drama is being criticized for the poor VFX and dialogues. The makers are not just facing the earth from reviewers and audiences but also from a section of political parties. Ban Adipurush to Boycott Adipurush have been trending on Twitter since Friday.

Amidst the ongoing controversy, the dialogue writer, as well as the director Om Raut, has been receiving death threats.

In between all the controversy around Adipurush, filmmaker Om Raut has revealed that he is waiting to watch Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. As per reports, Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana will see Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as Ram and Sita. The movie is expected to go on floors by December 2023. According to reports, KGF star Yash was approached for the role of Ravana, but he turned down the offer.

Om Raut is looking forward to watching Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana

In an interview with India Today, Om Raut said that Nitesh is a good filmmaker and the more films that are made on Ramayana, the better. He said, "Nitesh is a great director and a good friend of mine. I have seen his work. I have seen Dangal. It's one of the finest films that our nation has made. Everything about the film - Aamir (Khan) sir, the actors, Nitesh sir's writings and his direction - I think that's phenomenal. I am looking forward to the film like every Ram bhakt. As many films we make on Ramayana, Prabhu Shri Ram, and everything on Rama, I think we will all root for that film or any other film that anybody is making. It's very important for us, it's the greatest history of our country, it's very important. We have to tell it as many times as we can, and as many people as possible should see the film

However, Om Raut stating that he is eagerly waiting for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor hasn't gone down with netizens, they have taken to social media and are schooling the director to focus on what he has done with Adipurush.

Following Adipurush's release, cine-goers are eagerly looking forward to Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The fans are thrilled as Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will reunite onscreen for the forthcoming mythological drama.

Adipurush an "inspired" Ramayana fronted by Prabhas, has raised ₹240 crore at the worldwide box office, the makers claimed on Sunday. Production banner T-Series said the Om Raut-directed film minted ₹100 crores globally on the second day of its release.

Adipurush continues to captivate audiences across generations, crossing an astounding ₹340 crores on the opening weekend at the box office! Jai Shri Ram ?#AdipurushBlockbusterWeekend



Book your tickets on: https://t.co/0gHImE23yj#Adipurush now in cinemas near you ✨… pic.twitter.com/vwIubHPGbK — T-Series (@TSeries) June 19, 2023

"Adipurush continues to mesmerise audiences worldwide, surpassing expectations with a bumper opening of ₹140 CR on Day 1, it adds ₹100 CR on Day 2, taking the total collection to a phenomenal ₹240 CR in just two days! Jai Shri Ram," T-Series said in a statement posted on its official Twitter page.

Amid severe backlash, the makers have said that they are revamping the dialogues which will be reflected in theatres in the coming days.