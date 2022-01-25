First look at Ola's electric car design; CEO Bhavish Aggarwal gets netizens excited [details]

India's EV market is booming and many companies are taking keen interest to further technology in the niche category. Despite many electric cars plying on roads, Indians have reserved special interest for Tesla cars. But Ola Electric might be able to quench that thirst with an electric car of its own. That's right!

Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has a pleasant surprise for Indians. For the first time ever, Ola Electric's first EV car's concept design was ousted by none other than Aggarwal. He teased the design of a hatchback model with a futuristic design and wrote: "Can you guys keep a secret?"

Aggarwal teasing the company's first EV car design may be a surprise, one that no one expected to be so soon. Just a day ago, he had hinted at the imminent arrival of Ola electric car.

Aggarwal replied to a tweet by a user, who had shared a photo of an electric Tata Nexon and Ola S1 Pro, saying "Next car replacement should be the Ola electric car."

Ola's EV journey

Ola Electric is making strides in the Indian EV market. It raised over $200 million from Tekne Private Ventures, Alpine Opportunity Fund, Edelweiss and others on Monday, spiking the company's value to $5 billion.

"We have changed the entire scooter industry and are now looking forward to bringing our innovative products to more two wheeler categories including bikes as well as cars. I thank the investors for their support and look forward to partnering with them to take the EV revolution from India to the world," Aggarwal was quoted as saying. Over the last 12 months Ola Electric has built the Future factory which is now producing almost 1,000 units of its S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters per day, Aggarwal said earlier.

In December end, Ola Electric had revealed that it has dispatched all units of its S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters to its customers. As part of its ambitious charging infrastructure goal, Ola Electric will install more than 4,000 charging points for its electric scooters across cities in 2022.