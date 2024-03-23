Kartik Aaryan is the man of the moment, he has a slew of films lined up for the coming year. The year gone by was filled with rewards and awards for Kartik. The actor won serval awards of Satyaprem Ki Katha which as relased last year. The actor is now shooting for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', the last film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' starring Kartik was a massive hit.

The masses love the franchise of Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The first one starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balana and Shiney Ahuja remains a cult classic for avid movie watchers.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is going to be massive and bigger than expected, Vidya Balan will reprise her role of Manjulika. On February 21, 2024, the makers and the team of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 welcomed Triptii into their spooky world.

The first schedule of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' has begun in full swing.

Kartik Aaryan Elevates his entry song for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' with Mega Song Shoot!

The shooting of the grand sequel is underway in Mumbai. As per reports, Kartik Aaryan is shooting for the grand title track of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', which is also the entry song of the actor.

The entry song is being shot at Film City and choreographed by the renowned Ganesh Acharya.

A source close to the project recently divulged details. "It is one of Bollywood's biggest song shoots to date. 1000 dancers joined in yesterday and this is Rooh Baba's entry scene in the film. Kartik has been working on this for the past two weeks. His prep is flawless. The scale and extravagance of the set promise a visual feast for audiences. Ganesh and Kartik have tried something unexpected and never seen before. The shoot of the song is underway and will continue into next week."

Kartik Aaryan's look from the song reminds us of OG Akshay Kumar from Bhool Bhulaiyaa wherein he aced the look of Rooh Baba.

Kartik gifts himself a new car

Kartik is an automobile fanatic and recently the actor gifted himself yet another luxurious car. Katruk purchased a high-end Range Rover SV worth Rs 6 crores. He shared the joyous moment on Instagram with his pet dog Katori Aaryan.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is set for a grand Diwali 2024 release.

Apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik Aaryan will also be seen in Chandu Champion.