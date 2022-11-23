After cancelling the recruitment process of Police Sub-Inspectors, Junior Engineers, and Finance Account Assistants due to fraud in written exams, the Jammu and Kashmir Government has decided to take some effective steps to ensure fairness and transparency in coming examinations for different posts.

First-time the Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB)-the nodal agency for conducting recruitments, has decided to install jammers in the examination centres for free and fair conduct of tests. The JKSSB has also resorted to Third Party Audits of Computer Centres.

Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar convened a meeting to review the preparations for the forthcoming written examination to be conducted by JKSSB for various posts.

Chairman JKSSB, Rajesh Sharma; Additional Commissioner, Pankaj Katoch; SSP Jammu, Chandan Kohli; Joint Director Information, Sapna Kotwal; Secretary JKSSB, Sachin Jamwal; Deputy Director Planning, Munish Dutta and other concerned officers attended the meeting in person while Deputy Commissioners Samba and Kathua and SSPs of Kathua, Samba, Jammu and Udhampur participated in the meeting through video conferencing.

The meeting discussed measures to be taken at different levels to ensure fair and smooth conduct of the exams.

Onus on DCs, and SSPs to ensure free and fair exams in their respective districts

Maintaining that the credibility of centers was the vital factor in ensuring the conduct of fair and transparent examinations, the Divisional Commissioner directed the concerned Deputy Commissioners and SSPs to thoroughly scrutinize the conduct and past history of the identified centre well before the start of examinations.

He also asked the DCs and SSPs to inform JKSSB about the adverse report against the identified centres, if any. He stressed putting in all possible measures for foolproof security, maintenance of law and order, and provision of logistic support for the successful conduct of examinations.

The SSPs were directed to deploy an adequate number of men and women police personnel for frisking and other arrangements at various centres.

Cancelled exams to be held in December

While giving details of the forthcoming exams, the Chairman JKSSB informed that the Board has initiated the process for conducting written examination for selection against different posts through Computer Based Test (CBT) from November 29, 2022.

"For the purpose dedicated centres have been identified in 4 districts of Jammu Division i.e Jammu, Udhampur, Kathua & Samba," he informed. It was further informed that the test for Horticulture Technician Grade IV and Junior Stenographer have been scheduled from November 29, 2022, while the exam for Junior Engineer Civil (Jal Shakti Department) Exam would be conducted from December 5 to December 6, 2022 and the examinations for the post of Sub Inspector (Home Department) is scheduled to be held from December 7 to Dec 20.

J&K Govt already cancelled Sub-Inspectors, FAA, JE recruitment process, ordered CBI probe

After establishing fraud and bungling, the J&K government has already cancelled lists of Police Sub-Inspectors, FAA, and JE (Civil).

While the Sub-Inspectors' list was cancelled on July 8, the Jammu and Kashmir Government on August 29 also cancelled the recruitment of Finance Accounts Assistants (FAA) and Junior Engineers (JE) over alleged bungling. The government also recommended a CBI probe into the selection process.

The government has, however, assured all aspirants that strict action will be taken against those responsible for the irregularities and there won't be any compromise on merit.