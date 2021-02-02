We have often come across reports of traffic police providing green corridor to facilitate non-stop movement to an ambulance carrying live kidney, lungs and liver for transplantation.

But making the finest use of its punctuality, time-saving and fastest mode of communication within city limits, the Hyderabad Metro Rail, for the very first time, transported the beating heart of a 45-year-old brain dead patient for organ transplantation from Kamineni Hospital in LB Nagar, a residential hub in central Hyderabad to Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills, a posh suburb located in the western part of the city, on Tuesday.

Exclusive facilities for transportation

In order to provide uninterrupted service for the transportation of the live organ, the Hyderabad Metro Rail Corporation has also delivered an exclusive passengerless coach.

According to TelanganaToday report, the metro train began its special run today from the Nagole Metro Station to the Jubilee Hills Checkpost Station at 4 p.m. and reached its destination after nearly 30-35 minutes.

An ambulance has further been deployed to carry the organ to the hospital which is approximately located at a distance of 1 kilometer from the Jubilee Hills Checkpost Metro station.

Avoid traffic, Save time

Dr AGK Gokhale and his team accompanied the organ, according to the Apollo Hospitals management. Thanks to the unique metro service, it has been said that the transplant team has avoided nearly 21km of traffic on road.

"We decided to take the metro and not road route as it was a 21 km journey via several traffic-intensive areas which will take at least 60 minutes or more due to certain flyover works. The metro will take barely 30-40 minutes," Anoop Antony, one among the doctors' team, told The New Indian Express.

Reports have stated that the coronavirus pandemic had impacted the organ transplantation work tremendously. But this year, certain hospitals have re-started the service, along with taking up a number of living donation cases which had to be postponed for a couple of months last year.