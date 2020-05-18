Rashmika Mandanna, who has expressed her desire to work with Vijay on numerous of occasion, has opened up on the first movie of Thalapathy that she watched in a cinema hall. The bubbly revealed in during a chat session with her fans on the social media site, Twitter.

The first movie of Vijay that Rashmika Mandanna watched in a theatre

Responding to an enthusiastic fan of Vijay, she said, "Gilli I think. My dad took me. I don't know you should ask him- He was a hugggeee movie buff back in the day. Now when I am an actor he's not. . [sic]"

Okkadu Remake

Vijay and Trisha Krishnan's Ghilli remains one of the biggest hits of his career. In fact, it was a movie that earned him a fan following outside the state. It is interesting to note that Rashmika Mandanna was eight year old when the film, which was a remake of Telugu blockbuster movie Okkadu, starring Mahesh Babu.

Notably, Rashmika Mandanna has already worked with Mahesh Babu in Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Rashmika, a Fan of Vijay

Rashmika Mandanna is a big fan of Vijay. The actress was one of the contenders to work with him in his latest flick Master, directed Lokesh Kanagaraj.

During an interview earlier, she had revealed that there were talks with the makers and she was keen to work with Vijay. After approaching her, they did not get back to her.

Rashmika Lost to Malavika

"I want to know about it too! I want to do the film. Look, it is not like I got an offer. There were discussions happening but later nobody got back to me only. So, do I want to do the film? Of course, yes, because I grew up watching the man's work. I'd love to be a part of his film," a daily quoted her as saying.

In the end, Malavika Mohanan bagged the film.