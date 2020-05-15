The lockdown break has given ample of time for celebrities to invest time on the things that they love to do. From cooking to gardening, stars are keeping themselves busy with the works which they could have rarely done during the normal days due to their busy work schedules.

Here's How Malavika is Spending her Time

Malavika Mohanan too is not an exception, but like others she is not utilising this break to learn cooking or gardening, rather she is enjoying the off time by reading books. Recently, she had shared a picture of her relaxing on the bed with Banana Yoshimoto's debut book Kitchen in her hand. The actress posted, "Robe -> Pyjamas -> Robe -> Pyjamas -> Repeat .c[sic]"

Now, she seems to have completed the Banana Yoshimoto's debut book and moved on to a new one. Well, she is now reading Woody Allen's Without Feathers. She shared a picture of her immersed in reading and captioned, "Woody Allen is surprisingly a very good author too, and @kumohanan surprisingly takes good pictures of his daughter too. [sic]"

Malavika's Next

Malavika Mohanan has a few movies in her kitty and the biggest movie them is undoubtedly Master which has stars like Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in the cast. The film was supposed to be released by now, but the lockdown has forced the makers to change their plans.

Malavika, who is quite active on Instagram, has appeared on the coverpage of REVERIE. The Master actress shared a picture and wrote, "Reinvent ✔️ Repurpose ✔️ Reimagine ✔️

For the May cover of @reverie.india , we repurposed an image from a fun shoot I did a few months back with the amazing @shotbynuno

At a time like this when the importance of social-distancing and staying home cannot be stressed on enough, @reverie.india decided to recycle some old images and do some interesting stories and interviews from the safety of our homes! #CoversInTheTimeOfCorona @mitalig_. @shahriyar_adil @concep2.design •

Huge shoutout to this amazing team

PR @theitembomb

Styled by @eshaamiin1

Makeup @nittigoenka

Hair @nishisingh_muah

@parveenhq thank you! I love you. [sic] "