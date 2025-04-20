For the first time in history, all schools in the Leh and Kargil district of the Union Territory of Ladakh have been closed in the last week of April due to heavy snowfall and inclement weather conditions.

Typically, schools in this cold desert region resume normal functioning in April after a three-month-long winter vacation. However, persistent snowfall over the past three days has compelled the authorities to shut down educational institutions unusually late in the season.

According to an order issued by Chief Education Officer (CEO) Kargil, S.D. Namgyal:

"With reference to the instructions of the Chairman, Chief Executive Councillor (CEC) Kargil, during the review meeting held on 20-04-2025, it is hereby ordered that all government and private schools across district Kargil shall remain closed from 21st to 23rd April 2025 due to prevailing inclement weather conditions and the apprehension of landslides, rockfalls, and other related hazards, which pose a potential risk to the safety of students and staff."

A similar order was issued by the Chief Education Officer (CEO) Leh regarding the closure of the schools from April 21 to 23.

CEC Reviews Snowfall Situation in Kargil

In light of the recent heavy snowfall, the Chairman and Chief Executive Councillor (CEC) of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Kargil, Dr. Mohammad Jaffer Akhoon, chaired a high-level review meeting today to assess snow clearance operations and the restoration of essential services across the district.

The meeting was attended by the Executive Councillor, Additional Deputy Commissioner Kargil, Officer Commanding 55 RCC/Vijayak/BRO, I/C SDM Sankoo, DySP DAR, Divisional Forest Officer, and heads of departments, including Animal Husbandry, Medical, Horticulture, PHE, R&B, PDD, STD, PMGSY, and others. Representatives from the Tehsil Office Kargil, NHIDCL, Municipal Committee, and Agriculture Department were also present.

The meeting was also joined virtually by Councilor Abdul Wahid (Bhimbet), SDMs of Zanskar, Shakar Chiktan, and Drass, as well as the Chief Education Officer and Executive Engineer I&FC, among others.

During the meeting, the CEC directed the ADC Kargil to mobilize all line departments to assess damages, especially in the horticulture, forest, irrigation, and water supply sectors. He emphasized the importance of properly documenting assessments under disaster management protocols for timely compensation and relief.

WEATHER ADVISORY

Rain/Snow likely to continue at most places of Leh District, risk of avalanche/flashflood/landslide has increased considerably. It is requested to the general public of district Leh to remain cautious and not to venture out. pic.twitter.com/awoB07R257 — DIPR Leh (@diprleh) April 20, 2025

The CEC also instructed NHIDCL to deploy dewatering pumps immediately to clear waterlogging along roads, ensuring smoother connectivity and preventing further inconvenience to commuters.

He directed SDMs of Drass, Sankoo, Shakar Chiktan, and Zanskar to remain vigilant in their jurisdictions, ensure the availability of basic amenities such as electricity, healthcare, and water, and to actively address public grievances.

Special instructions were issued to the SDM Shakar Chiktan to provide full hospitality and assistance to stranded tourists, ensuring they feel safe and welcome.

The CEC was informed that the town's trunk water line had been charged and would be fully functional by evening. He also instructed that hospitals and other emergency services be prioritized for immediate restoration.

The Mechanical Department reported that men and machinery had been deployed on all major and internal routes for snow clearance, and roads would be reopened at the earliest possible time.

Dr. Akhoon urged the general public to avoid unnecessary travel until weather conditions improve and the situation stabilizes.

In addition to these updates, several other issues were discussed in detail to ensure coordinated action and timely public support.