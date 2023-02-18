A day after sacking two employees of the Prison and Transport departments respectively, the Jammu and Kashmir Government on Friday suspended a first-class magistrate for unauthorized absence from duty.

Deputy Commissioner Budgam suspended a first-class magistrate after finding him absent in the Khansahib area in Central Kashmir.

Quoting Deputy Commissioner Budgam, S. F. Hamid, a news agency reported that the Tehsildar Khansahib has been absent from his duties for the last few days in the tehsil office Khansahib.

"The Tehsildar has been suspended and has been attached to the DC office Budgam. In this regard, the inquiry had already been initiated," the Deputy Commissioner said.

Reports said that during a weekly visit of DC Budgam, Fakhurdin Hamid to Khanasahib Sub-Division, Tehsildar Abdul Gani was found absent thereafter report was sought from SDM and he in turn informed that the Tehsildar is absent from 13th February till date. It was further reported that Tehsildar was generally not available at his office following which an inquiry had already been initiated.

Two officials were terminated on Thursday

Earlier on Thursday, the Jammu and Kashmir Government ordered the premature retirement of two officers, one each belonging to the Prison Department and Transport Department respectively.

These officers conducted their duties in ways that were unbecoming of public servants and in violation of the established Code of Conduct.

The exercise was conducted as part of the regular process of scrutiny of records of employees, who cross age/service period in terms of Article 226(2) of J&K CSRs.

Out of these retirees, the officer belonging to Prison Department was found involved in wrongdoings while performing his duties during his service career and had remained ineffective in discharging the assigned duties besides having doubtful integrity.

The other officer belonging to Transport Department was found involved in a serious criminal case for acquiring disproportionate assets and had doubtful integrity with inefficient performance during his service career.

According to the recommendations of the Review Committee, the performance of these employees was found unsatisfactory and their continuation in the Government service was found against the public interest.