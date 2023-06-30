Amid unprecedented security arrangements, the first batch of Amarnath pilgrims started their journey from Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu towards Kashmir Valley on early Friday morning.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch of Yatris.

Amidst the chanting of Vedic Mantras, the first batch of 3488 pilgrims set off to the holy cave in a convoy of 164 light and heavy vehicles early in the morning.

The Lt Governor wished all the devotees a safe and spiritually-fulfilling journey and prayed for peace, prosperity, and happiness to all.

"The holy pilgrimage is the ultimate bliss. It is the path of humility, compassion, and awareness", the Lieutenant Governor said.

While quoting Shiv Sutra he said, "The spiritual endeavour is Bhairava, the first step to experience the divine. It is the journey of inner transformation".

The UT Administration has made elaborate arrangements for the safe and hassle-free pilgrimage of the devotees of Shri Amarnath Ji," the Lt Governor said.

Eminent spiritual leaders; members of PRIs and ULBs; heads of religious organizations, senior officers of civil administration, Police, security forces, and Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) officials, prominent citizens, and devotees in large numbers were present on the occasion.

The pilgrims will leave for the twin base camps in Kashmir to undertake a pilgrimage to the 3,880-meter-high cave shrine of Lord Shiva in the south Kashmir Himalayas.

The Yatra will formally commence from the twin base camps of Baltal and Pahalgam on Saturday which is 1 July.

First batch comprises 3488 devotees

An official told, that 3488 pilgrims in a convoy of 164 vehicles left for the holy cave from Bhagwati Nagar base camp Jammu. Among them, 1491 pilgrims would proceed towards Baltal and in 1997 Pahalgam. He said that all security arrangements were in place and a proper mock drill was conducted by security forces, paramilitary forces, police, and other sister agencies.

Multi-tier security measures have been implemented at the Bhagwati Nagar base camp, and the convoy carrying the pilgrims will be safeguarded by CRPF troops, with the Army and police responsible for area domination.

Flagged off first batch of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra pilgrims from Yatri Niwas, Jammu.

First batch of devotees welcomed by locals in Kashmir Valley

As the first batch of Amarnath Yatris reached Qazigund-the gateway of Kashmir Valley, where they were welcomed by civil and police officials.



After their arrival at Nav yug tunnel Qazigund, Amarnath yatris of first jatha get rousing welcome.

After their arrival at Nav yug tunnel Qazigund, Amarnath yatris of first jatha get rousing welcome.

District Admin led by DC Kulgam Dr.Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din-Bhat and PRI members, locals welcomes yatris at their arrival.

Officials said that the first batch of 3488 pilgrims was welcomed by Deputy Commissioner Kulgam, Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, Deputy Inspector General of Police South Kashmir Rayees Mohammad Bhat, Superintendent of Police Kulgam, Sahil Sarangal, and locals near Nayvuga tunnel Qazigund.

They said for the purpose of providing stay and food items to the pilgrims' a lodgement capacity of 5,000 has been set up at a transit camp at Walnut Factory Qazigund and FCI Mirbazar.

RFID cards are a must for Amarnath pilgrims

Authorities have directed Amarnath Yatris to collect Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) cards from the designated locations in Jammu and Kashmir before embarking on the Pilgrimage.

The Authorities have cautioned pilgrims not to travel without it.

"It is mandatory for all the Yatris to wear the RFID card issued by Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) at all times during the Yatra", a communiqué said and added, "No Yatri shall be allowed to enter the yatra area without RFID card".

The RFID Arbiter Technology Card is equipped with the Radio frequency and linked with the Aadhar card of the Yatris which enables every pilgrim to remain traceable if lost the way during the trekking. And it also helps to detect the Yatris identity.

Jammu and Kashmir government has issued guidelines for the pilgrims who are scheduled to undertake Amarnath Yatra this year and have asked Yatris to follow them for their safe journey.

The Directorate of Information and Public Relations Government of Jammu and Kashmir has issued necessary guidelines for the Amarnath Yatris through advertisements with the headlines "Do's for the Yatris" and "Don't's for the Yatris".