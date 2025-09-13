Firing outside Disha Patani's Bareilly residence; gangsters Goldy Brar, Rohit Godara claim responsibility

Seems like the Bollywood industry is going through a very tough time. With each passing day, a new report of firing, threats, death or accident gets reported. Although most celebs have beefed up their personal security, there are still reports of mishaps and even gunshots.

In a shocking turn of events, it has been widely reported that gunshots were fired outside the residence of Bollywood actor Disha Patani on Friday.

As per News24, gangsters Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara have claimed responsibility for the firing at Disha Patani's Bareilly home. The report claimed that it was due to the disrespect shown to spiritual guru Premanand Maharaj.

A statement allegedly from the Rohit Godara–Goldy Brar group has circulated online claiming responsibility for a shooting has gone viral.

In Bareilly, unidentified assailants opened fire outside the residence of actress Disha Patani. The incident is believed to be linked to remarks made about Premanand. The actress’s father, Jagdish Patani, has filed a police complaint, the Dhelana brothers, Virendra and Mahendra,… pic.twitter.com/wgyuigw6dm — Krishna Chaudhary (@KrishnaTOI) September 12, 2025

The post was written in Hindi.

According to the image that has gone viral on social media, the message cites alleged insults to certain religious figures and Sanātan Dharma as justification, warns that the incident was only a trailer, and threatens lethal retaliation against anyone in the entertainment industry who disrespects their religion or saints. The note states: "Next time... we will not leave anyone alive from their home, framing the act as part of a wider campaign to protect their faith.

Anurag Arya, SSP Bareilly, provided details of the police response: "Yesterday at 3:30 pm, two unknown attackers came to the house of retired CO Jagdish Patni and informed him about the firing incident. Along with the SPCT, teams of SOG West Orleans were sent to the spot. After the incident, an FIR is being filed at the police station in severe conditions with a request letter."

He added: "To ensure the safety of the family, a sufficient armed police force has been deployed. Five teams have been prepared for the investigation by SPCT West Orleans, which will ensure the arrest of the perpetrators. The police will take the strictest action against those involved. They have been assured of their safety after meeting my family. The five teams will be deployed continuously to ensure that the motive behind the incident is clear. The strictest action against those involved will be ensured."

What was the issue?

Disha Patani's sister, Khushboo Patani, had spoken out against spiritual leader Aniruddhacharya's comments on women and live-in relationships. The uproar may have been linked to a post by Khushboo, who criticised Aniruddhacharya Maharaj for his remarks on live-in relationships. However, many online users mistakenly thought her comments were aimed at Premanand Ji Maharaj, which led to confusion and outrage.

Khushboo's anger was directed at a video where Aniruddhacharya Maharaj said, "Ladke laate hain 25 saal ki ladkiyon ko, jo 4–5 jagah mooh maar ke aati hain." In response, Khushboo wrote, "Agar ye mere saamne hota, to main isko samjha deti ki mooh maarna kya hota hai. These are anti-nationalists. You should not be supporting such bastards of the highest order."

Khushboo later clarified her comments, denied targeting Premanand Ji Maharaj, and issued legal warnings against misinformation.