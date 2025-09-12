It looks like the cold war and animosity between Ashneer Grover and Salman Khan refuse to die down. The duo have a long history and have also openly expressed disappointment with each other. Last year, Salman Khan had called Ashneer as a guest on BB and slammed him indirectly. Salman gave a stern warning and told him to be careful with whatever he speaks. But it seems like Ashneer likes to take panga and has openly challenged Salman Khan.

If Salman is the good old host for BB, Ashneer Grover has turned into a host for a new reality show, Rise and Fall. The reality show Rise and Fall is similar to BB. The show airs on Amazon Prime and has the same premise of celebs locked inside the house.

Well, all went fine until Ashneer Grover once again took a dig at Salman Khan.

Recently in an interview he said, "Reality shows have to be about contestants. Fortunately, or unfortunately, in India we have had a very big show, which has had a very big superstar. And therefore, it's become more about him than the contestants, right? But the fact is, who is putting in the hours? Bhai, aap to ek weekend mein aa rahe ho. Jo 24 ghante lage hain, woh to contestant lage hue hain..."

Even though Ashneer did not name Salman Khan or Bigg Boss 19, it was quite evident that he was talking about the Bollywood superstar and his controversial reality show.

The drama started when Ashneer, in one of his previous interviews, recounted an incident involving Salman Khan. He claimed that he met the actor during a sponsored ad shoot when Salman's manager told Ashneer that the superstar wouldn't take a photo with him.

"Salman Khan se mila hoon. Usko humne sponsor rakha tha, toh uske shoot ke liye mila tha. Shoot se pehle mila tha usko brief karne ke liye ki company kya hai. Toh teen ghante baitha tha uske saath, uske manager ne bol diya ki photo nahi khichwani hai, sir thoda bura maan jaate hain. Maine kaha saale, maine bola, nahi khichwaunga photo, bhaad mein ja tu. Matlab aisi kaunsi heropanti ho gayi (I met Salman when I briefed him for a sponsored ad shoot. I sat with him for three hours and then his manager told me that Salman would not take a photo with me. I told him I won't take a picture, you go to hell. What kind of unnecessary attitude is this).."

Later in 2024, when Ashneer appeared on Bigg Boss 18 as a guest, Salman Khan said, "The meeting was not held with you but with your team. Maybe you were also present there. We have not had any discussions. I saw what you said. You presented that we had fooled you. This is wrong. Those numbers were wrong..."

Rise and Fall contestants

The contestants of Rise and Fall are: Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree Verma, Kiku Sharda, Kubbra Sait, Aditya Narayan, Pawan Singh, Aahana Kumra, Sangeeta Phogat, Anaya Bangar, Nayandeep Rakshit, Aarush Bhola, Arbaz Patel, Bali, Akriti Negi, and Noorin Sha.